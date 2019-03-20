HEAVY DELAYS: Multi-vehicle crash on I-4 west near Fairbanks Avenue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic is at a standstill Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 4 west near Fairbanks Avenue.
A Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera shows traffic at a standstill, and ambulances and law enforcement vehicles at the scene.
Channel 9 reporter Johny Fernandez is at the scene and said there are at least six vehicles involved in the crash.
WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
Interactive: WFTV Live Traffic Tracker
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click/tap here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}