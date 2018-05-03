Heavy delays on SR-528 west as crews respond to trauma alert

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic on State Road 528 west near State Road 407 was at a standstill early Thursday morning as rescue crews responded to a trauma alert on the Orange-Brevard County line, officials said.
Traffic reporter Racquel Asa suggests using State Road 50 or State Road 52 as an alternate.
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit is at the scene, but no further information has been released.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is assisting BCSO.
WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
*UPDATE* BREAKING #528: @TRussellWFTV says there is still traffic on the 528 Westbound near SR-407. He said he saw a crime scene van from @BrevardSheriff and @OrangeCoSheriff on-scene too. AVOID: Use SR-520 or SR-50 pic.twitter.com/MaDMyD2S4O— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}