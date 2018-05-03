  • Heavy delays on SR-528 west as crews respond to trauma alert

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic on State Road 528 west near State Road 407 was at a standstill early Thursday morning as rescue crews responded to a trauma alert on the Orange-Brevard County line, officials said.

     

    Traffic reporter Racquel Asa suggests using State Road 50 or State Road 52 as an alternate.

     

    The Brevard County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit is at the scene, but no further information has been released.

     

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office is assisting BCSO. 

     

    WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

