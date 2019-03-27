0 Heavy rainfall, storm weather create mess on I-4 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Pumps and construction crews have been working throughout the day to fix a mess that Wednesday’s storm left behind. The storm brought hail and heavy rainfall throughout Central Florida.

The storm caused parts of Interstate 4 to flood in the Winter Park and College Park area, causing delays for drivers.

The heavy rain caused sand from the new lanes on I-4 above to flow like a muddy waterfall onto the interstate.

Driver Jennifer Delawder got stuck in the mess.

“It was like an hour sitting in traffic this morning,” Delawder said.

But an hour later, she got home to another mess.

“This morning, it was flooded all the way to the third house there and it started to look like it was coming up my neighbor’s yard,” she said. “If you go around on Minnesota (street), their construction site is underwater.”

In a statement, the I-4 contractor said: "At 8:15 this morning, SGL responded to water accumulation on west I-4 in the area of Fairbanks Avenue. SGL identified a drain that needed maintenance, and the roadway was cleared at 8:42 a.m.”

The same problem happened last year in the same area of the interstate.

Crews are assigned to keep the drains clear, but officials said they sometimes can't keep up with a high volume of traffic and debris.

With a storm pouring 2 inches of rain an hour, both sides of I-4 were flooded.

Officials said there was no damage to the interstate, so, there will be no lane closures through the area.

Anyone who sees problems within the I-4 Ultimate work zone can call 1-844-ult-info. (844-858-4636)

