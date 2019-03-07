Hit-and-run driver sought after motorcyclist killed in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a motorcyclist Wednesday night.
Officer said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. near South Nova Road and Ridgecrest Drive.
The motorcyclist was killed in the crash and the other driver fled the scene, officers said.
Police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a gray or silver 2011-2013 Kia Optima.
The Kia likely has front-end damage and may be missing the passenger side headlight.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5366.
