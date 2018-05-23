I-4 deadly crash: Car crashes into dump truck in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 4.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning on I-4 east near mile marker 93 in Altamonte Springs.
A car crashed into the back of a dump truck.
Neither the names of those involved nor the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
