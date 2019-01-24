  • I-4 drivers dodge burning object that fell off vehicle near Michigan Ave, video shows

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Traffic camera video shows drivers dodging a burning object in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near Michigan Ave in downtown Orlando.

    It appears a generator fell off the back of a vehicle and landed in the middle of the eastbound lanes Tuesday afternoon just before 1 p.m..

    After a few minutes, firefighters came and doused the flames.

    It does not appear that anyone was hurt, or that any other vehicles hit the burning object.

