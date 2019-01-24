ORLANDO, Fla. - Traffic camera video shows drivers dodging a burning object in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near Michigan Ave in downtown Orlando.
It appears a generator fell off the back of a vehicle and landed in the middle of the eastbound lanes Tuesday afternoon just before 1 p.m..
#BREAKING: I-4 drivers are dodging a burning generator that appears to have fallen off the back of a vehicle and is laying in the middle of the eastbound lanes https://t.co/vCgTWlXWwJ pic.twitter.com/XznVqUQMcg— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 24, 2019
After a few minutes, firefighters came and doused the flames.
It does not appear that anyone was hurt, or that any other vehicles hit the burning object.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Channel 9 Eyewitness News as we work to gather more information.
