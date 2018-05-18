0 I-4 EB reopens after patrol car crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 have reopened following a crash involving a Seminole County sheriff's deputy, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 3:25 a.m.

A Seminole County deputy was on the shoulder of Interstate 4 westbound responding to a crash where the driver of a 2006 Ford pickup truck that had crashed into the center median, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene of the crash before the deputy arrived, troopers said. Christopher Nagata, 35, of Altamonte Springs, was later arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash.

A 20-year-old driver from Deltona did not see the pickup truck and crashed her Honda into the truck, which pushed it into the deputy's vehicle, troopers said.

The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

The woman in the Honda was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details about the crash have been released.

