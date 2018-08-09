  • I-4 Ultimate project: South Street under I-4 in Orlando to close this weekend

    ORLANDO, Fla. - As part of the I-4 Ultimate project, South Street will temporarily close under Interstate 4, beginning Aug. 10, the Florida Department of Transportation said.  

    The closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and it will end at 6 a.m. Monday.

    FDOT suggests these alternate routes:

    • Traveling east on South Street – Turn right onto Division Avenue, left onto Anderson Street and left onto Boone Avenue.
    •  Traveling west on South Street – Turn right onto Garland Avenue, left onto Central Boulevard and left onto Division Avenue.

    The $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project is reconstructing 21 miles of highway between Kirkman Road west to State Road 434 east in Longwood.

