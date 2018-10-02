I-4 Ultimate: Westbound I-4 exit to Maitland Boulevard moving Wednesday morning

MAITLAND, Fla. - Commuters who take the westbound I-4 exit onto eastbound Maitland Boulevard will notice a change Wednesday morning.
The exit onto Maitland Boulevard will move up about a half-mile, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The new configurations for Exit 90A, which takes drivers onto Maitland Boulevard eastbound, will now have to exit about a half-mile before the Maitland overpass.
Previously, drivers exited almost right under the Maitland Boulevard bridge.
Exit 90 will handle all drivers on westbound I-4 who want to use Lake Destiny Road and both directions of Maitland Boulevard.
At westbound I-4 Exit 90, signs will direct drivers to 90C (to Lake Destiny Road), 90B (for westbound Maitland Boulevard) and Exit 90A (for eastbound Maitland Boulevard).
