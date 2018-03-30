  • I-4 west lanes reopen after tractor-trailer crash in Winter Park

    By: Kelly Healey

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - A tractor-trailer and a car collided Friday morning on Interstate 4 in Winter Park, authorities said.

     

    The crash happened on the Fairbanks Avenue curve at about 1:40 a.m., blocking the west lanes on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

     

    The west lanes reopened at about 6:30 a.m.

     

    Neither the circumstances surrounding the crash nor the names of those involved have been released.

