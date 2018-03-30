I-4 west lanes reopen after tractor-trailer crash in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A tractor-trailer and a car collided Friday morning on Interstate 4 in Winter Park, authorities said.
The crash happened on the Fairbanks Avenue curve at about 1:40 a.m., blocking the west lanes on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The west lanes reopened at about 6:30 a.m.
Neither the circumstances surrounding the crash nor the names of those involved have been released.
BREAKING UPDATE #I4: I-4 Westbound is OPENING BACK UP at Fairbanks Curve. Delays are stretching into #Maitland. As of 6:40am, they are opening up lanes and ramps. pic.twitter.com/NQJ0TmvDjn— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) March 30, 2018
