I-95 to remain closed overnight in Daytona Beach due to brush fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 30-acre brush fire shut down a portion of Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach on Friday.
Florida Forest Service officials said that no structures are in danger and there are no evacuations.
Troopers said shortly before 9:45 p.m. Friday that both directions of the interstate will remain closed overnight from mile markers 255 to 260 because of visibility issues.
Northbound lanes are closed at State Road 421. Southbound lanes are closed at Interstate 4.
"Due to the unstable conditions and the current variations in visibility, I-95 will remain shut down, during the overnight hours," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
Troopers said they'll reassess conditions as daylight approaches.
Officials do not know the cause of the fire. It was 70 percent contained by 6 p.m.
These photos are from right next to I-95 in Daytona Beach. Your Bunnell District Wildland continue to work to contain the #BevilleRdFire. pic.twitter.com/hpBhtguVIv— FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) April 6, 2018
#BevilleRdFire in Daytona Beach is now 25 acres and 40%contained. pic.twitter.com/vDFoOlLH3Y— FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) April 6, 2018
Update on #BevillleRdFire in Daytona Beach...4 dozers on the ground, 1 Supervisor working to contain 15 acre #wildfire. Unknown cause, NO structures in danger and NO evacuations. CONFIRMED, I-95 is now shutdown on the Northbound and Southbound lanes from Beville to Dunlawton. pic.twitter.com/MtJUa1Fn6O— FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) April 6, 2018
