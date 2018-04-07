  • I-95 to remain closed overnight in Daytona Beach due to brush fire

    By: Monique Valdes , Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 30-acre brush fire shut down a portion of Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach on Friday.

    Florida Forest Service officials said that no structures are in danger and there are no evacuations.

    Troopers said shortly before 9:45 p.m. Friday that both directions of the interstate will remain closed overnight from mile markers 255 to 260 because of visibility issues.

    TRAFFIC SECTION: Find an alternate route

    Northbound lanes are closed at State Road 421. Southbound lanes are closed at Interstate 4.

    "Due to the unstable conditions and the current variations in visibility, I-95 will remain shut down, during the overnight hours," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

    Troopers said they'll reassess conditions as daylight approaches.

    Drivers can click here or call 511 for updates on the road closure.

    Officials do not know the cause of the fire. It was 70 percent contained by 6 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-95 to remain closed overnight in Daytona Beach due to brush fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stuck railroad crossing arms fixed after blocking traffic in Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    Horse killed in Polk City double tractor-trailer crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police identify British family killed in Titusville crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Man dies in wrong-way crash on Interstate 4 in Winter Park