Incidents at theme parks

    July 16, 2018
    nd Quarter 2018 (April - June, 2018)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 4/17/18 Dinosaur, 46 yof, guest felt dizzy after riding attraction
    4/18/18 Mad Tea Party, 74 yof, guest with pre-existing illness felt ill
    after riding attraction
    4/25/18 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 27 yof, guest went into labor after riding
    attraction
    5/3/18 Mayday Falls, 25 yom, guest fractured ankle going down
    slide
    5/6/18 Star Tours, 57 yom, guest with pre-existing condition had
    chest pain and shortness of breath after riding attraction
    5/19/18 Expedition Everest, 26 yom, guest experienced a seizure
    after riding attraction
    5/23/18 Mad Tea Party, 68 yof, guest with pre-existing condition was
    dizzy after riding attraction
    5/27/18 Expedition Everest, 22 yof, guest with history of dislocating
    kneecap had reoccurrence
    5/28/18 Flight of Passage, 18 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
    felt disoriented after riding attraction
    6/7/18 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 62 yof, guest with pre-existing
    conditions suffered nausea and vomiting on ride
    6/10/18 Mission: SPACE, 43 yom, guest with pre-existing medical
    issues experienced brief loss of consciousness
    6/10/18 Melt-Away-Bay, 70 yom, guest with pre-existing heart
    condition had a heart attack and passed away
    6/16/18 Splash Mountain, 15 yom, guest experienced chest pain and
    shortness of breath before and after riding attraction
    6/17/18 Dinosaur, 58 yom, guest with pre-existing condition vomited
    after experiencing the attraction
    6/20/18 Space Mountain, 68 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    felt disoriented and had slurred speech
    Universal: 4/19/18 Transformers: The Ride - 3D, 49 yom, weakness
    5/8/18 Jurassic Park River Adventure, 76 yof, shoulder & wrist pain
    5/16/18 Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slide, 27 yom, hip/pelvis pain
    Legoland: None Reported 
    1
    st Quarter 2018 (January - March, 2018)
    Sea World: 2/23/18 Manta Roller Coaster, 51 yof, ankle pain
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 1/14/18 The Seas with Nemo & Friends, 69 yom, guest with preexisting
    heart condition had chest pain
    1/17/18 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 71 yom, guest experienced chest pain
    after riding attraction
    3/24/18 Avatar Flight of Passage, 41 yom, guest with pre-existing
    condition felt ill after riding attraction
    Universal: 1/6/18 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 52 yof, dizziness
    and weakness
    3/17/18 Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, 7 yof, motion sickness
    Legoland: None Reported
    4
    th Quarter 2017 (October - December, 2017)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: Phoenix, 49 yom, chest pain due to pre-existing condition
    Disney World: 10/8/17 Rock n' Roller Coaster, 71 yof, guest with pre-existing
    condition felt ill after riding attraction
    10/25/17 Pirates of the Caribbean, 76 yom, guest with pre-existing
    condition experienced headache and brief loss of
    consciousness
    10/27/17 Flight of Passage, 77 yof, guest fell while boarding ride
    11/3/17 The Barnstormer, 55 yom, guest complained of chest pain
    after riding attraction
    11/4/17 Flight of Passage, 56 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    temporarily passed out on ride
    11/21/17 Star Tours, 67 yof, guest felt ill and dizzy after riding
    attraction
    12/16/17 Journey into Imagination with Figment, 65 yof, guest tripped
    and fractured elbow
    12/29/17 Kilimanjaro Safari, 70 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    experienced chest pain
    12/30/17 The Haunted Mansion, 66 yom, guest with pre-existing 
    condition experienced chest pain
    Universal: 10/15/17 Halloween Horror Nights, 42 yom, chest pain
    11/22/17 Caro-Seuss-El, 59 yom, fainting/head injury
    12/27/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 61 yom, altered
    mental status
    Legoland: None Reported
    3
    rd Quarter 2017 (July - September, 2017)
    Sea World: 7/16/17 Roa's Rapids, 59 yom, found unresponsive, fatality
    6/15/17 Walkabout Waters, 4 yom, fractured leg
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 7/9/17 Toy Story Mania, 70 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
    felt ill
    7/27/17 Downhill Double Dipper, 45 yof, fractured arm
    8/7/17 Expedition Everest, 58 yom, guest with pre-existing
    condition had nausea and vomited after the ride
    8/18/17 Jungle Cruise, 5 yom, guest with pre-existing condition had a
    seizure
    9/12/17 Space Mountain, 17 yof, guest felt dizzy and disoriented
    9/15/17 Mission Space, 56 yof, guest with pre-existing condition felt
    ill after experiencing attraction
    9/26/17 Teamboat Springs, 58 yof, fell while entering raft and
    fractured back
    9/27/17 Space Mountain, 48 yof, fell entering ride vehicle, temporary
    loss of consciousness, fractured leg
    Universal: 7/24/17 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 36 yof, chest pain
    8/4/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 68 yom, fainting
    8/15/17 TeaWa The Fearless River, 53 yof, cardiac arrest
    Legoland: None Reported
    2
    nd Quarter 2017 (April - June, 2017)
    Sea World: 5/5/17 Aquatica Orlando, 5 yom, no injury reported
    6/15/17 Journey to Atlantis, 54 yom, shock to arm
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 4/8/17 Castaway Creek, 57 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    experienced stroke-like symptoms
    4/20/17 Expedition Everest, 34 yom, felt something in eye, irritation
    4/22/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 59 yof, guest with preexisting
    conditions felt ill
    4/26/17 Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, 70 yom, shoulder and arm pain;
    dizziness
    5/10/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 44 yof, stomach pain
    5/14/17 Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, 48 yof, guest with pre-existing
    condition had a seizure
    6/10/17 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 50 yof, felt ill after
    riding
    6/10/17 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 19 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    had a seizure
    6/12/17 Flight of Passage, 79 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    became ill after riding
    6/15/17 Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, 81 yom, guest with pre-existing
    condition felt dizzy and faint
    6/24/17 Flight or Passage, 31 yof, felt dizzy, ill, and brief loss of
    consciousness
    Universal: 4/16/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 81 yof, motion
    sickness
    4/28/17 Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, 18 yof, motion
    sickness
    5/27/17 Kala Serpentine Body Slide, 45 yom, back pain
    6/20/17 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 47 yof, syncope
    Legoland: None Reported
    1
    st Quarter 2017 (January - March, 2017)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 1/16/17 Soarin', 89 yof, guest with pre-existing condition felt chest
    pain, numbness
    1/17/17 Soarin' 46 yom, felt dizzy and ill, slurred speech
    1/19/17 Mission:SPACE, 69 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    felt ill and passed out momentarily
    1/24/17 Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, 72 yof, fell and hit head
    2/6/17 Under the Sea- Journey of the Little Mermaid, 34 yom, felt
    disoriented and fell after riding
    2/9/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 54 yom, guest with preexisting
    condition collapsed; later passed away at hospital
    2/12/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 69 yom, guest with preexisting
    condition complained of neck pain
    2/12/17 Expedition Everest, 30 yom, reported being struck on head;
    headache; dizziness
    2/17/17 Frozen Ever After, 74 yof, fell entering boat; fractured leg
    3/23/17 Pirates of the Caribbean, 50 yom, guest recovering from
    throat surgery became ill
    3/26/17 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 61 yom, felt ill
    Universal: 1/5/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 57 yom, motion
    sickness
    3/1/17 Caro-Seuess-el, 68 yof, pelvis pain
    3/7/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 70 yof, motion
    sickness
    3/28/17 Revenge of the Mummy. 60 yof, seizure
    Legoland: None Reported
    4
    th Quarter 2016 (October - December, 2016)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: 11/13/16 Brain Wash, 35 yof, shoulder pain
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 10/27/16 Tower of Terror, 40 yom, guest felt disoriented
    12/8/16 Mad Tea Party, 64 yof, fell and fractured ankle
    12/24/16 Kilimangaro Safari, 67 yom, guest with pre-existing
    condition felt numbness after riding
    Universal: 10/1/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 28 yof, seizure (preexisting
    condition)
    10/16/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 43 yom, motion
    sickness
    10/20/16 Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, 44 yof, seizure
    (pre-existing condition)
    Legoland: None Reported
    3rd Quarter 2016 (July - September, 2016)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: 7/4/16 Aqua Drag Racer, 34 yof, neck, back and tooth pain
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 8/16/16 Under the Sea - Journey of the Little Mermaid, 53 yof,
    seizure
    8/20/16 Space Mountain, 59 yom, stomach and chest pain
    9/18/16 Star Tours, 68 yom, guest with preexisting heart condition
    felt ill after riding; later passed away
    Universal: 7/31/16 Dragon Challenge, 52 yof, dizziness
    9/1/16 The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 49 yom, back pain
    Legoland: None Reported
    2nd Quarter 2016 (April - June, 2016)
    Sea World: 5/03/16 Manta, 54 yom, chest pain & shortness of breath
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 4/7/2016 Walt Disney World Railroad, 41 yom, guest felt ill and began
    shaking after exiting.
    4/16/16 Spaceship Earth, 69 yof, fell while boarding; fractured leg
    4/26/16 Space Mountain, 46 yof, guest felt ill, dizzy and disoriented
    5/16/16 Haunted Mansion, 70 yof, guest with preexisting condition
    became dizzy.
    5/23/16 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 18 yom, guest with
    preexisting history felt chest pain; numbness in arm
    6/12/16 Tomorrowland Speedway, 67 yom, guest with preexisting
    condition felt ill after exiting ride.
    6/14/16 Surf Pool, 65 yof, injured knee
    6/15/16 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 70 yom, guest with preexisting
    condition felt ill; neck discomfort
    6/21/16 Rockin' Rollercoaster, 26 yom, guest reported back and leg
    pain and that he was lightheaded; later underwent heart
    surgery.
    6/25/16 Rockin' Rollercoaster, 50 yom, felt ill; nausea
    Universal: 4/2/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 50 yof, fainting
    4/25/16 Dragon Challenge, 46 yof, neck pain
    5/23/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 59 yom, motion
    sickness
    6/16/16 Fievel's Playground, 3 yom, arm pain
    6/25/16 Men In Black, 46 yom, seizure (pre-existing condition)
    Legoland: None Reported
    1st Quarter 2016 (January - March, 2016)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 1/1/16 Great Movie Ride, 80 yom, guest with history of motion
    sickness became temporarily unconscious while on the
    attraction.
    1/26/16 Space Mountain, 17 yof, guest temporarily lost
    consciousness and fell after riding attraction.
    2/12/16 Wild Africa Trek, 73 yof, guest became disoriented during
    experience.
    2/19/16 Mission Space; Test Track, 57 yom, guest with preexisting
    heart condition felt ill after riding attractions.
    2/23/16 Toy Story Midway Mania, 19 yof, guest with preexisting
    heart condition fainted while boarding attraction.
    3/7/16 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 67 yom, guest felt ill, dizzy and
    disoriented
    3/13/16 Great Movie Ride, 41 yom, guest with preexisting condition
    had numbness and felt dizzy.
    Universal: 1/1/16 Flight of Hippogriff, 43 yof, weakness (pre-existing
    condition)
    3/4/16 Hollywood Rip Rode Rockit, 57 yof, motion sickness
    Legoland: None Reporterd
    4
    th Quarter 2015 (October - December, 2015)
    Sea World: 10/31/15 Manta Roller Coaster, 42 yof, active seizure
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 10/3/15 Humunga Kowabunga, 27 yof, laceration while riding
    10/25/15 Expedition Everest-Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, 69
    yom, guest with pre-existing condition felt chest pain and
    dizziness after riding.
    11/21/15 Seven Dwarf's Mine Train, 71 yom, guest felt ill after riding
    attraction
    11/26/15 Pirates of the Caribbean, 30 yof, guest fell while entering the
    ride
    12/06/15 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 75 yom, guest complained
    of pain, tremors and numbness in right arm after exiting
    12/20/15 Pirates of the Caribbean, 43 yof, guest with pre-existing
    condition had a seizure after exiting.
    12/23/15 Dinosaur, 24 yom, seizure after departing from attraction
    Universal: 10/3/15 Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's, 17 yom,
    anxious, difficulty breathing
    10/13/15 Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, 66 yof, dizziness
    11/10/15 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 35 yof, neck pain
    12/9/15 E.T. Adventure, 21 yof, motion sickness
    12/24/15 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 50 yom, motion
    sickness
    12/24/15 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 55 yom, motion
    sickness
    Legoland: None Reported
    3
    rd Quarter 2015 (July - September, 2015)
    Sea World: 7/4/15 Tassie Twister, 47 yof, anxiety and headache
    7/21/15 Dolphin Plunge, 48 yof, neck and back pain
    9/18/15 Manta, 43 yom, psychological episode
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 7/4/15 Tomorrowland Speedway, 32 yof, guest with pre-existing
    health condition had seizure
    7/7/15 Space Mountain, 55 yof, guest with pre-existing conditions
    exited ride, then lost consciousness; later passed away.
    7/21/15 Liberty Riverboat, 80 yof, passed out and struck head
    7/21/15 Gran Fiesta Tour, 46 yof, injured back
    8/3/15 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 68 yom, fell while exiting,
    fractured shoulder
    8/20/15 Haunted Mansion, 68 yof, became disoriented after exiting
    ride
    9/1/15 Jungle Cruise, 4 yof, fractured finger
    9/2/15 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 67 yom, guest with
    pre-existing health condition felt dizziness and chest pains
    9/2/15 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 80 yom, dizziness and
    chest pain after riding
    9/3/15 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 1 yom, developed rash before boarding;
    rash later worsened; temporarily passed out while on ride
    9/12/15 Humunga Kowabunga, 10 yom, fractured hip
    9/15/15 Cyberspace Mountain, 7 yof, thigh pain
    9/18/15 Rock n' Rollercoaster, 55 yom, guest with pre-existing
    condition felt ill and temporarily lost consciousness
    Universal: 8/23/15 Transformers: The Ride 3D, 45 yom, chest pain (pre-existing
    condition)
    8/26/15 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 43 yof, motion
    sickness
    9/30/15 Dragon Challenge - Fireball, 59 yom, unconscious
    Legoland: None reported
    2
    nd Quarter 2015 (April - June, 2015)
    Sea World: 5/11/15 Omaka Rocka, 58 yof, head injury (herniated cervical disc)
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 4/7/15 The Seas with Nemo and Friends, 81 yom, guest with preexisting
    condition felt ill after exiting ride.
    4/14/15 Spaceship Earth, 79 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
    felt nausea, shortness of breath and pain in jaw after riding.
    4/18/15 Expedition Everest, 46 yom, seizure after exiting.
    5/5/15 Walt Disney World Railroad, 71 yom, nausea and dizziness
    5/6/15 Star Tours, 67 yom, felt ill
    5/15/15 Mayday Falls, 41 yof, fractured ankle
    5/19/15 Blizzard Beach Chair Lift, 65 yof, fell while exiting
    attraction, fractured hip
    5/20/15 Pirates of the Caribbean, 47 yom, guest with pre-existing
    condition felt back pain when exiting the ride.
    6/15/15 Splash Mountain, 21 yof, nausea and chest pains
    6/24/15 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 51 yof, felt dizzy, mini-stroke
    Universal: 4/16/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 70 yof, motion
    sickness
    4/23/15 Despicable Me Minion Mayem, 54 yof, head and neck pain
    5/21/15 Men in Black Alien Attack, 57 yof, headache
    6/10/15 Transformers: The 3D Ride, 52 yof, chest discomfort
    6/14/15 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 59 yom, chest discomfort
    6/24/15 Revenge of the Mummy, 59 yom, chest
    tightness/pressure/pain
    Legoland: None Reporterd
    1st Quarter 2015 (January - March, 2015)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 1/4/15 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 77 yom, guest with preexisting
    condition felt weakness & disorientation
    1/10/15 Tomorrowland Indy Speedway, 64 yom, guest injured ankle
    attempting to step out of the vehicle.
    1/20/15 Great Movie Ride, 57 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
    had brief loss of consciousness
    2/9/15 Expedition Everest, 36 yof, guest who felt ill at times earlier
    in the day, felt dizzy, shaky, and numbness after attraction.
    3/16/15 Star Tours, 46 yom, seizure after exiting ride
    3/19/15 Expedition Everest, 72 yof, temporary memory loss after
    exiting ride
    Universal: 1/17/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 69 yom, chest
    discomfort
    1/18/15 ET Adventure, 44 yof, back pain (pre-existing condition)
    3/11/15 Revenge of the Mummy, 20 yom, motion sickness (preexisting
    condition)
    3/15/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 51 yom, difficult
    moving extremities (pre-existing condition)
    3/24/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 76 yof, altered mental
    status
    3/28/15 Dragon Challenge, 41 yom, back pain
    3/30/15 Camp Jurassic, 5 yof, arm injury
    Legoland: None Reporterd
    4
    th Quarter 2014 (October - December, 2014)
    Sea World: 10/14/14 Journey to Atlantis, 70 yof, pneumothorax /personal medical
    12/5/14 Manta, 43 yom, personal medical condition
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 8/3/14 Studio Backlot Tour, 53 yof, guest temporarily lost
    consciousness while transferring from wheelchair into ride
    vehicle.
    10/4/14 Toy Story Midway Mania, 54 yof, nausea & dizziness, lost
    consciousness & subsequently passed away
    10/11/14 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 34 yof, guest with
    history of diabetic seizures experienced seizure
    11/13/14 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 64 yof, fell while stepping
    off carousel horse, fractured leg
    12/1/14 Rock N Rollercoaster, 55 yof, experienced nausea and
    motion sickness
    12/2/14 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 63 yof, guest with preexisting
    health conditions experienced headache & loss of
    consciousness after riding, subsequently underwent surgery
    for aneurysm and released from hospital
    12/5/14 Kali River Rapids, 26 yom, guest with preexisting condition
    had seizure
    12/10/14 Soarin, 74 yof, tripped over guests bag, fractured leg
    12/18/14 Mad Tea Party, 49 yom, tripped while exiting ride vehicle;
    fractured shoulder
    12/18/14 Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, 54 yom, guest wilt preexisting
    condition felt ill after exiting
    12/25/14 It's A Small World, 22 yof, guest with preexisting health
    condition lost consciousness after riding; later passed away
    12/26/14 Rock N Roller Coaster, 51 yof, dizziness & loss of memory
    after riding; later lost consciousness
    12/28/14 Space Mountain, 72 yom, felt nauseated & lethargic after
    exiting
    Universal: 10/1/14 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 22 yom, nausea (preexisting
    condition)
    10/16/14 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 36 yof, neck pain
    10/17/14 Dudley Do Rights Ripsaw Falls, 49 yof, seizure (pre-existing 
    condition)
    11/23/14 The Amazing Adventures of Spiderman, 45 yom, change in
    mental status
    12/24/14 Poseidon's Fury, 82 yof, shoulder pain
    Legoland: None Reporterd
    3
    rd Quarter 2014 (July - September, 2014)
    Sea World: 8/4/14 Kraken, 44 yof, migraine headache
    Wet'n Wild: 7/1/14 Wave Pool, 47 yom, ingested water
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 7/2/14 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 18 yof, guest with preexisting
    condition experienced anxiety & numbness
    7/10/14 Pirates of the Caribbean, 57 yom, lacerated tips of 2 fingers
    7/18/14 Mayday Falls, 42 yof, fractured ankle
    7/21/14 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 71 yof, chest pain
    7/24/14 Primeval Whirl, 46 yof, temporarily lost consciousness after
    exiting attraction.
    7/29/14 Space Mountain, 62 yof, chest pain, nausea & vomiting
    8/4/14 Expedition Everest, 58 yof, Guest felt lightheaded & fell
    injuring right knee & arm; brief loss of consciousness.
    8/5/14 Space Mountain, 53 yom, guest who had not been feeling
    well felt sick after exiting.
    8/8/14 Star Tours, 45 yom, chest pain; did not have medication with
    him.
    8/17/14 Seas with Nemo & Friends, 63 yom, fell and struck face
    while assisting family member from vehicle; facial fractures.
    8/18/14 The Great Movie Ride, 71 yom, chest pain and loss of
    consciousness.
    8/19/14 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 40 yof, guest with preexisting
    condition experienced chest pain.
    9/10/14 Test Track, 69 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
    experienced chest pain.
    Universal: 8/6/14 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 33 yom, motion sickness
    9/9/14 The Simpsons Ride, 59 yom, headache
    Legoland: None reported
    2
    nd Quarter 2014 (April - June, 2014)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 4/3/14 Tommorrowland Indy Speedway, 64 yof, guest fell while
    exiting vehicle, fractured fibula
    4/13/14 Pirates of the Caribbean, 12 yom, lacerated 4 fingers
    4/14/14 Seas with Nemo & Friends, 62 yof, guest fell on mobbing
    walkway and injured knee
    5/8/14 Mission:Space, 70 yof, chest pain
    5/10/14 Astro Orbiter, 68 yom, guest fell exiting vehicle, developed
    blood clot in leg
    5/12/14 Mission:Space, 58 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
    felt tightness in chest and nausea
    5/21/14 Kilimanjaro Safari, 68 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    felt tightness in chest
    5/27/14 Big Thunder Mountain Railway, 72 yof, guest with
    preexisting condition exited ride with chest pain and felt
    dizzy, briefly lost consciousness and fell
    6/21/14 Expedition Everest-Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, 51
    yof, nausea, dizziness and shortness of breath
    6/23/14 Mayday Falls, 44 yom, fractured leg
    6/24/14 Mission:Space, 54 yof, motion sickness
    6/28/14 The Magic Carpets of Aladdin, 8 yof, loss of consciousness
    on ride; regained consciousness and was trasnported
    Universal: 4/5/14 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 43 yof, head and
    neck pain
    4/20/14 E.T. Adventure, 61 yom, weakness
    5/16/14 Revenge of the Mummy, 15 yom, lowered level
    consciousness
    5/29/14 Revenge of the Mummy, 18 yom, chest pain
    Legoland: None reported
    1
    st Quarter 2014 (January - March, 2014)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 1/6/14 Expedition Everest, 54 yom, nausea and dizziness, briefly
    lost consciousness after ride
    1/6/14 Peter Pan's Flight, 63 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    felt chest pain after riding
    1/16/14 Expedition Everest, 65 yom, guest with pre-existing
    condition felt light headed after exiting ride
    1/26/14 Under The Sea - Journey of the Little Mermaid, 3 yof, guest
    with pre-existing condition had seizure after riding
    2/28/14 The Liberty Belle, 80 yom, guest with personal illness felt
    weakness while on the riverboat
    3/1/14 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 71 yof, fell while
    exiting; fractured hip
    3/3/14 Space Mountain, 16 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    experienced periods of unconsciousness
    3/15/14 Dinosaur, 73 yof, chest pain
    Universal: 1/1/14 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 79 yof, upper leg
    pain
    1/20/14 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 47 yom, lowered
    level of consciousness
    3/14/14 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 40 yom, dizziness
    Legoland: None reported
    4
    th Quarter 2013 (October - December, 2013)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 10/10/13 Castaway Creek, 68 yom, fractured toe on outer wall
    10/13/13 Mad Tea Party, 75 yof, fell while exiting, fractured wrist
    11/7/13 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 48 yom, guest felt ill
    after riding
    12/28/13 Expedition Everest, 29 yof, guest felt ill & disoriented with
    slurred speech
    12/31/13 The Haunted Mansion, 35 yom, guest with preexisting
    condition felt chest pain prior to and after riding
    Universal: 10/17/13 Terminator 2: 3D, 68 yof, abdominal pain
    10/18/13 Dragons Challenge, 67 yof, presented with confusion
    10/29/13 Disaster, 61 yof, presented with confusion
    11/13/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 51 yom, motion
    sickness
    12/7/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 40 yom, fainting
    12/16/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 70 yom, chest pain
    Legoland: None reported
    3
    rd Quarter 2013 (July - September, 2013)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 7/24/13 Humunga Kowabunga, 43 yof, laceration
    7/24/13 Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress, 1 yof, guest with preexisting
    condition had difficulty breathing
    8/26/13 Space Mountain, 26 yof, nausea vomiting & neck pain;
    reportedly underwent surgery to the head prior to being
    released from hospital
    9/29/13 Kali River Rapids, 39 yom, seizure
    Universal: 7/07/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 66 yof, hip & pelvis
    pain
    7/31/13 Men in Black Alien Attack, 22 yof, abdominal pain
    9/13/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 19 yom, seizure (preexisting
    condition)
    Legoland: None reported
    2
    nd Quarter 2013 (April - June, 2013)
    Sea World: 6/12/13 Roa's Rapids Speed River, 62 yof, flash pulmonary
    hypertension
    6/22/13 Roa's Rapids Speed River, female, age unknown, found
    unconscious
    Wet'n Wild: 5/14/13 Wave Pool, 68 yof, swallowed water
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 5/17/13 Kali River Rapids, 36 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
    suffered a seizure
    5/30/13 Space Mountain, 56 yom, dizziness, chest pain, lower
    abdominal pain
    6/10/13 Haunted Mansion, 62 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
    suffered from chest pain
    Universal: 5/07/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 57 yom, chest pain
    5/15/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 61 yof, headache
    6/23/13 The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 41 yom, chest pain
    Legoland: None reported
    1
    st Quarter 2013 (January - March, 2013)
    Sea World: 1/03/13 Manta Roller Coaster, 72 yof, tripped on loading platform
    fracturing elbow.
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 1/9/13 Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, 67 yof, fell and fractured left leg
    1/14/13 Space Mountain, 54 yom, motion sickness/fainted during and
    after ride.
    1/24/13 Star Tours, 41 yom, guest with pre-existing health condition
    experienced nausea and chest pain after ride
    1/25/13 Mission SPACE, 16 yof, seizure/loss of consciousness
    2/12/13 Spaceship Earth, 56 yom, felt ill and appeared incoherent
    2/19/13 The Barnstormer, 56 yof, seizure like symptoms
    2/23/13 Mission SPACE, 34 yof, guest fainted after ride
    3/03/13 The Haunted Mansion, 79 yof, fell stepping onto moving
    walkway, fractured leg & dislocated ankle
    3/18/13 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 73 yom, felt ill/lost
    consciousness after exiting ride.
    Universal: 1/02/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 69 yof, dizziness
    1/22/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 45 yof, syncope
    3/18/13 Men In Black, Alien Attack, 41 yof, hermatemesis 
    Legoland: None reported
    4
    th Quarter 2012 (October - December, 2012)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 10/7/12 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 88 yof, chest pain
    11/1/12 Pirates of the Carribean, 71 yof, dizziness, chest pain mouth
    numbness
    11/12/12 Gran Fiesta Tour, 70 yof, lost balance & fell from seat
    11/13/12 Jungle Cruise, 69 yof, guest fell while stepping into boat,
    fractured hip
    12/29/12 Space Mountain, 40 yom, loss of consciousness while on
    ride, pre-existing condition
    12/30/12 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 76 yom, loss of consciousness
    while on ride, pre-existing condition
    Universal: None Reported
    Legoland: None Reported
    3
    rd Quarter 2012 (July - September, 2012)
     Sea World: None reported
    Wet'Wild: None reported
     Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 7/5/12 Carousel of Progress, 62 yof, tripped while approaching seat,
     fractured femur
    7/7/12 Storm Slides, 52 yom, fractured leg after entering catch pool
     7/9/12 Tower of Terror, 25 yof, felt dizzy, numbness/pain in arms
     7/24/12 Downhill Double Dipper, 18 yof, guest with pre-existing
    condition had a seizure
     7/24/12 Mission Space, 62 yom, guest with pacemaker stated he felt
    a shock through his shoulders when fastening his restraint
     8/5/12 Big Thunder Mountain, 62 yof, guest with pre-existing 
    condition complained of pain in leg upon exiting, later
    diagnosed with a blood clot
     8/26/12 Surf Pool, 54 yom, guest collapsed in water, subsequently
    Passed away from heart attack
     8/31/12 Star Tours, 51 yom, dizziness, neck pain & motion sickness
     9/2/12 Space Mountain, 80 yom, guest lost consciousness after
    exiting attraction, subsequently diagnosed with a heart attack
     Universal: 7/11/12 Dragons Challenge, 17 yof, lowered level of consciousness
    7/23/12 Revenge of the Mummy, 50 yof, knee pain
     7/29/12 Incredible Hulk, 18 yof, chest pain
     9/1312 Hollywood Rip Ride Rock It, 40 yom, chest pain
     Legoland: None reported
    2nd Quarter 2012 (April - June, 2012)
     Sea World: None reported
    Wet'Wild: None reported
     Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 4/18/12 Space Mountain, 57 yom, Guest with preexisting health
     condition (asthma) temporarily lost consciousness; released
    from hospital next day
    5/01/12 Surf Pool, 61 yof, Temporarily loss of consciousness when
    another guest fell and knocked her down; pain in right
     knee/leg
     5/17/12 Spaceship Earth, 55 yof, Seizure
    5/25/12 Crush n' Gusher, 45 yof, Chest pain
    6/09/12 Rock 'n Roller Coaster, 51 yom, Loss of consciousness on
     ride; regained consciousness before exiting
     6/15/12 Spaceship Earth, 49 yom, Guest with preexisting health
    condition felt ill after riding
     6/29/12 Mayday Falls and Keelhaul Falls, 48 yom, Guest with
     preexisting condition felt chest pain after riding
     Universal: 4/02/12 Harry Potter Ride & the Forbidden Journey, 67 yof,
     motion sickness
     Legoland: None reported
    1
    st Quarter 2012 (January - March, 2012)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 1/31/12 Seas w/ Nemo & Friends, 78 yom, felt ill; subsequently
    diagnosed with heart attack
    2/13/12 Mission: Space, 56 yom, guest w/ pre-existing health
    condition felt ill after ride; heart attack
    2/18/12 Dinosaur, 36 yof, seizure after riding
    2/25/12 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 68 yof, felt ill while
    boarding attraction; fractured hip & leg
    2/29/12 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 65 yof, felt ill while
    exiting attraction; fractured arm
    3/7/12 Soarin, 56 yof, chest pain
    3/9/12 Space Mountain, 49 yof, while entering ride vehicle guest
    fractured leg
    3/10/12 Kilimanjaro Safari, 75 yof, guest w/ pre-existing health
    condition felt nauseated & had chest pain
    3/23/12 Jungle Cruise, 40 yof, fell while stepping into boat &
    fractured fibula. Passed away of pulmonary embolism on
    4/7/12.
    3/28/12 Maelstrom, 41 yom, seizure
    Universal: 1/11/12 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 54 yom, motion
    sickness
    2/12/12 Caro-Suess-el, 62 yof, head laceration
    3/3/12 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 71 yof, motion
    sickness
    3/31/12 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 71 yom, motion
    sickness
    Legoland: 1/23/12 Fire Academy, 41 yof, guest tripped while exiting ride;
    laceration to shin
    1/23/12 Lost Kingdom, 10 yom, guests' foot was caught between
    vehicle & unloading platform when exiting prior to
    instructions being given.
    4
    th Quarter 2011 (October - December, 2011)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 10/25/11 Storm Slides, 48 yom, fell and fractured ankle
    10/31/11 Toy Story Midway Mania, 73 yom, guest with pre-existing
    health condition fell near restrooms after exiting ride &
    struck his head
    11/19/11 Space Mountain, 43 yof, nausea and dizziness
    11/20/11 Toy Story Midway Mania, 87 yom, felt ill
    12/29/11 Expedition Everest, 71 yom, guest not feeling well riding
    attraction, blocked arteries
    Universal: 10/3/11 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 43 yof, motion sickness
    10/10/11 Men in Black, 79 yom, dizziness & syncope
    Legoland: 10/6/11 Technic Test Track, 44 yom, lower back pain after slipping
    on step when being evacuated after ride fault
    10/6/11 Aquazone Wave Racers, female, age unknown, hurt rib when
    bumped by granddaughters head when ride ended
    10/15/11 Dragon Coaster, 6 yom, struck in left cheek by unloading air
    gates
    12/2/11 Dragon Coaster, 15 yof, foot caught between 2 vehicles
    when she placed foot outside of vehicle
    12/16/11 Lost Kingdom Adventure, 5 yom, foot caught between
    vehicle & unloading platform when exiting prior to
    instruction
    12/31/11 Coastersaurus, 43 yof, right shoulder popped out of place
    when arms were up during ride cycle
    3
    rd Quarter 2011 (July - September, 2011)
    Sea World: 7/26/11 Roa's Rapids, 60 yof experienced chest pains (history of
    personal illness)
    Wet'n Wild: 7/11/11 Storm, 8 yom. suffered head injury
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 7/10/11 Expedition Everest, 61 yom, history of heart condition, felt
    ill
    7/16/11 Castaway Creek, 18 yof, loss of consciousness and seizure
    like symptoms.
    7/16/11 Mayday Falls, 42 yof, injured ankle
    7/19/11 Mission Space, 57 yof, guest with pre-existing health
    condition felt ill after exiting attraction & temporarily lost
    consciousness.
    8/9/11 Star Tours, 16 yof, guest with pre-existing condition had a
    seizure.
    8/9/11 Haunted Mansion, 66 yof, fell on moving walkway while
    loading, fractured leg
    9/21/11 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 66 yof, fell while stepping
    off the carousel platform, fractured leg
    Universal: 7/19/11 Forbidden Journey, 52 yom, vertigo
    7/25/11 Caro-Seuss-el, 80 yom, general illness
    7/31/11 Dragons Challenge, 48 yom, eye discomfort
    2
    nd Quarter 2011 (April - June, 2011)
    Sea World: None reported (See file for non-reportable accident)
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 4/28/11 Space Mountain, 47 yof felt nauseous, dizzy and short of
    breath
    5/13/11 Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, 47 yof fell and fractured leg
    5/15/11 Space Mountain, 12 yof guest with history of asthma came
    into unload area unresponsive: regained consciousness and
    was transported to hospital
    5/18/11 Expedition Everest, 33 yof felt dizzy and ill
    5/21/11 Space Mountain, 48 yof guest came into unload area
    unconscious: later diagnosed with subarachnoid hemorrhage
    at hospital
    5/23/11 Mission: SPACE, 53 yof guest with history of vertigo felt
    dizzy and ill
    Universal: 4/8/11 Revenge of the Mummy, 73 yof, nausea, lightheadedness
    4/18/11 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 29 yom, syncope
    1
    st Quarter 2011 (January-March, 2011)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 2/06/11 Splash Mountain, 29 yof, Guest with prior history of
    anaphylactic reactions began experiencing symptoms while
    on the attraction.
    3/6/11 Peter Pan's Flight, 75 yof, fell on moving walkway in load
    area; fractured knee
    3/17/11 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 77 yom, Report of possible heart
    attack for guest with history of heart condition
    3/24/11 Honey, I shrunk the Kids Movie Set Adventure, 8 yom, fell;
    hit head; back pain
    Universal: 1/29/2011 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 60 yom, syncope
    2/28/11 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 57 yom, Chest pain
    4th Quarter 2010 (October-December, 2010)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 10/11/10 Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, 71 yof, guest fell and
    fractured hip and shoulder while ride was stopped.
    12/12/10 Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, 77 yof, guest with preexisting
    conditions (i.e. heart condition, prior stroke) felt ill
    while riding attraction, collapsed after exiting and
    subsequently passed away.
    12/31/10 Seas with Nemo & Friends, 76 yof, guest fell while on
    moving walkway and injured her left leg.
    Universal: None Reported
    3rd Quarter 2010 (July - September, 2010)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: 7/27/10 Der Stuka, 32 yof, chest pain, defibrillator firing Pacemaker,
    history of problems
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney World: 8/2/10 Dinosaur, 45 yom, seizure
    8/3/10 Wave Pool, 77 yof, loss of consciousness: history of heart
    condition
    8/8/10 Expedition Everest, 51 yom, chest pain
    8/13/10 Mission SPACE, 54 yof, felt ill: chest pain
    8/23/10 Storm Slides, 39 yom, complained of head pain and
    collapsed: subsequent stroke at hospital
    9/14/10
    9/23/10
    Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 73 yof, fell on moving
    walkway in load area: fractured spine.
    Expedition Everest, 72 yof, felt dizzy and ill
    Universal: 8/25/10 Camp Jurassic, 34 yof, fractured ankle
    2
    nd Quarter 2010 (April - June, 2010)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: 5/9/10 Wave Pool, 54 yof chest pains.
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 4/5/10 Spaceship earth, 68 yof, chest pain
    4/6/10 Kilamanaro Safaris, 72 yof, seizure
    4/13/10 Mad Tea Party, 68 yof, fell exiting vehicle; fractured hip
    5/18/10 Expedition Everest, 54 yom, felt ill, difficulty breathing; later
    had heart attack
    5/23/10 Kilamanjaro Safaries, 65 yom, chest pain
    5/24/10 Mad Tea Party, 61 yof, fell exiting vehicle, left arm fracture
    6/4/10 Exedition Everest, 74 yom, felt dizzy and ill
    6/6/10 Mission SPACE, 27 yom, Felt ill
    6/26/10 Castaway Creek, 54 yof, Lost balance and fell; fractured tibia
    Universal: 05/22/10 Hollywood Rip, Ride Rockit, 45 yof back pain
    4/24/10 Hollywood Rip, Ride Rockit, 36 yom back pain
    1
    st Quarter 2010 (January-March, 2010)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 1/2/10 Dinosaur or Expedition Everest, 40 yof, chest pain: anxiety
    1/6/10 Space Mountain, 71 yof, stroke
    2/8/10 Mission: SPACE, 45 yom, vomiting, vertigo and felt rapid
    heart rate
    3/1/10 Kali River Rapids, 47 yom, preexisting heart condition felt
    numbness on right side of body
    3/13/10 Test Track, 63 yom, felt dizzy and ill, nose bleed
    Universal: None Reported
    4th Quarter 2009 (October-December, 2009)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 10/20/2009 Expedition Everest, 27yom, seizure
    11/16/2009 Star Tours, 74yom, felt dizzy, later fainted and fell and
    struck his head
    12/10/2009 Dinosaur, 61yof, seizure
    12/14/2009 Tomorrowland Speedway, 59yom, felt dizzy, tripped while
    exiting vehicle and injured his knee
    Universal: 10/31/2009 Rip, Ride, Rockit, 40 yom, chest pain
    12/9/2009 Dueling Dragons, 29 yof, vomiting
    3
    rd Quarter 2009 (July-September, 2009)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 07/27/2009 Star Tours, 54yom, Seizure after exiting ride.
    09/17/2009 Rock'n Roller Coaster, 31 yof, seizure after exiting ride
    09/21/2009 Rock'n Roller Coaster, 50 yof, chest pains and shortness of
    breath
    08/15/2009 Test Track, 40 yom, fell while exiting vehicle and broke right
    wrist.
    09/19/09 Mission SPACE, 52 yof, felt dizzy, loss of memory
    07/04/2009 Splash Mountain, 57 yof, passed out after riding and exiting
    attraction, hit head on concrete floor and fractured skull.
    07/17/2009 Peter Pan's Flight, 74 yof, lost balance on unload belt, fell
    and hit head and fractured wrist
    08/02/2009 Expedition Everest, 66 yom, felt ill
    Universal: None Reported
    2
    nd Quarter 2009 (April - June, 2009)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 06/08/09 Soarin', 69yof, felt pain in side earlier in day; reported it was
    worse after riding.
    06/19/09 Mission Space; 57 yof, loss of consciousness.
    06/23/09 Universe of Energy; 57 yom, Felt dizzy.
    04/13/09 Splash Mountain; 39 yom, seizure
    06/09/09 Tomorrowland Indy Speedway; 7 yom, fell after exiting
    vehicle and fractured arm.
    04/13/09 Rock'n Roller Coaster; 48 yof, feeling weak on left side and
    had trouble standing after riding.
    05/21/09 Rock'n Roller Coaster; 55 yom, Chest pains
    04/16/09 Teamboat Springs; 64 yof, Felt disoriented and lightheaded
    06/18/09 Toboggan Racer; 43 yof, Felt pain in abdomen and chest
    06/07/09 Storm Slide-Rudder Buster; 52 yof, felt disoriented and sick
    after riding.
    05/11/09 Expedition Everest; 77 yom, felt lightheaded and weak
    06/25/09 Storm Slide-Rudder Buster, 66 yom, fractured ribs after
    collision with another guest.
    Universal: None Reported
    1
    st Quarter 2009 (January-March, 2009)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 1/31/09 Haunted Mansion, 56 yom, chest pain
    1/31/09 Snow White's Scary Adventures, 46 yof, guest exited vehicle
    and claims to have lost consciousness
    2/11/09 Spaceship Earth, 59 yom, chest pain
    3/11/09 Tobaggon Racer, 67 yom, Cervical injury after collision near
    end of slide
    3/12/09 Astro Orbitor, 40 yof, fractured left ankle exiting ride
    3/18/09 Space Mountain, 75 yof, Felt light headed; nausea
    Universal: 3/13/09 E.T. Adventure, 68 yom, Left arm numbness
    4
    th Quarter 2008 (October-December, 2008)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: 10/13/08 The Storm, 53 yom, head injury
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney World: 10/4/08 Peter Pan's Flight, 43 yom, Seizure
    10/24/08 Space Mountain, 65 yom, Dizzy and disoriented
    11/21/08 It's a Small World, 55 yom, Seizure
    12/12/08 Tower of Terror, 41 yof, Numbness in right leg
    12/16/08 Splash Mountain, 61 yom, Fall occurred while getting into
    vehicles; fractured leg
    12/22/08 Kilimanjaro Safari, 51 yof, seizure
    12/28/08 Tomorrowland Speedway, 79 yof, Felt dizzy and hot; loss of
    consciousness
    Universal: 11/1/08 Simspons, 68 yom, chest pain
    3
    rd Quarter 2008 (July-September, 2008)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Wet'n Wild: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney/Hollywood
    Studios:
    7/6/08 It's A Small World, 55 yom, difficulty breathing
    7/15/08 Mad Tea Party, 56 yom, felt dizzy and sick
    7/25/08 Dinosaur, 73 yom, guest with pre-existing heart condition
    reported chest pain
    7/29/08 Haunted Mansion, 68 yof, fell after exiting vehicle and
    fractured shoulder
    7/30/08 Tower of Terror, 62 yom, felt disoriented and dizzy
    8/9/08 Buzz Lightyear, 54 yom, fell after getting off ride, fractured
    hip
    8/14/08 Teamboat Springs, 41 yof, slipped while getting into tube;
    fractured ankle
    8/21/08 Mission: Space, 42 yof, felt dizzy and sick
    Universal: 8/9/08 Dueling Dragons, 46 yom, chest pain, shortness of breath and
    nausea
    8/15/08 Spider Man, 16 yom, shortness of breath with associated
    chest pain
    2
    nd Quarter 2008 (April-June, 2008)
    Sea World: 5/1/08 Jazzy Jellies, 34 yof, Guest mis-stepped off of ride cart &
    fractured her right ankle
    5/21/08 Roa's Rapids, 63 YOF, Guest inhaled water while in Roa's
    rapids
    Wet'n Wild: 4/6/08 Brain Wash, 48 yof, heart attack
    6/25/08 Lazy River, 25 yof, dehydration
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney/Hollywood
    Studios:
    3/29/08 Expedition Everest, 72 yom, stomach pain
    4/5/08 Tower of Terror, 32 yom, neck & head pain, diagnosed w/
    existing brain tumor
    4/27/08 Splash Mountain, 65 yom, chest pain
    5/8/08 Snow White's Scary Adventures, 6 yof, seizure
    5/17/08 Expedition Everest, 57 yom, felt hot & dizzy
    5/19/08 Great Movie Ride, 54 yom, felt ill, possible heart attack
    5/26/08 Honey I Shrunk the Kids, 47 yof, went down slide &
    fractured ankle
    6/5/08 Rock'n Rollercoaster, 25 yof, seizure
    6/16/08 Expedition Everest, 78 yom, felt ill before & after riding
    ride; trouble breathing & blurred vision
    6/19/08 Haunted Mansion, 57 yof, hit right knee getting into vehicle
    Universal: 5/24/08 Mummy, 45 yom, chest pain/nausea
    1
    st Quarter 2008 (January-March, 2008)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: 1/7/08 Mach V, 50 yom injured neck and spine
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney/MGM: 1/1/08 Cross County Creek, 48 yom, Guest jumped into creek and
    fractured ankle
    2/2/08 Mad Tea Party, 72 yof, Fell exiting ride, fractured hip
    3/5/08 Expedition Everest, 72 yof, Complained of dizziness and loss
    of memory after riding
    3/13/08 The Seas w/ Nemo & Friends, 71 yof, Fell exiting vehicle; hit 
    head and fractured left shoulder
    3/14/08 Big Thunder Mountain, 39 yom, Seizure after exiting ride
    Universal: 1/31/08 Cat in the Hat, 32 yof, Nausea
    2/29/08 Hulk Rollercoaster, 28 yof, Seizure
    4
    th Quarter 2007 (October-December, 2007)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney/MGM: 10/11/07 The Seas w/ Nemo & Friends, 81 yof, Fell while boarding the
    vehicle; back pain
    10/19/07 Tower of Terror, 77 yom, Fell ill after riding attraction,
    claimed memory loss and irregular heartbeat became ill after
    riding.
    12/18/07 Expedition Everest, 44 yom, Guest with history of heart
    condition was unconscious at unload, and passed away
    Universal: 11/18/07 Mummy, 34 yof, Lower back vertebrae fracture
    3
    rd Quarter 2007 (July-September, 2007)
    Sea World: 09/15/07, Journey to Atlantis, Unknown, Guest with history of heart condition,
     reported rapid heart rate after exiting ride.
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
     Busch Gardens: None reported
     Disney/MGM: 07/16/07, Kilimanjaro Safaris, 42 yom, Jumped out of vehicle, broke left ankle.
     07/19/07, Mission Space, 63 yom, Guest with history of high blood pressure.
     became ill after riding
     07/29/07, Peter Pans Flight, 68 yof, Fell - fractured legs and arms.
     09/03/07,Gran Fiesta Tour, 56 yom, Lost consciousness while on ride.
     
     Universal: 07/17/07 Camp Jurassic Climbing Nets, 14 yof, Fractured arm.
     08/11/07 Dueling Dragons, 16 yom, Upper back pain.
     08/19/07 Mummy, 57 yom, Chest pain.
    2
    nd Quarter 2007 (April-June, 2007)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
     Busch Gardens: None reported
     Disney/MGM: 05/02/07, Crush'n Gusher, 17 yom, Hit head on bottom of catch pool
     05/19/07, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 47 yom, Chest pain; diagnosed with heart
     attack.
     06/04/07, Downhill Double Dipper, 8 yof, Back Pain.
     06/23/07, Space Mountain, 57 yof, Dizzy and weakness in the left side.

     Universal: 06/7/07 Mummy, 70 yof, general weakness after exiting ride.
    1
    st Quarter 2007 (January-March, 2007)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
     Busch Gardens: None reported
     Disney/MGM: 01/15/07, Soarin', 60 yom, Guest had difficulty standing in exit area; passed
     away two days later due to stroke.
     02/10/07, Haunted Mansion, 89 yof, fell exiting attraction, fractured hip.
     03/03/07, Expedition Everest, 27 yom, Seizure.
     03/16/07, Downhill Double Dipper, 52 yom, It is unclear whether the guest
     rode this attraction. Guest collapsed adjacent to catch pool;
     later passed away.
     
     Universal: None reported
     4
    th Quarter 2006 (October-December, 2006)
     Sea World: None reported

     Wet'n Wild: None reported
     Busch Gardens: None reported
     Disney/MGM: 10/04/06, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 59 yom, Headache and dizziness; transported
     from other park location approximately three hours after riding.
     11/01/06, Buzz Lightyear, 56 yom, Seizure.
     11/15/06, Mayday Falls, 74 yom, Broken foot.
     11/20/06, Mission Space, 59 yom, Guest with hypertension felt ill day after
     riding.
     12/07/06, Space Mountain, 73 yom, Guest unresponsive after riding; passed
     away three days later due to heart condition.
     12/18/06, Test Track, 67 yof, Fell getting out of vehicle and fractured pelvis.
     Universal: None reported
     3
    rd Quarter 2006 (July-September, 2006)
     Sea World 7/15/06, Swishy Fishies, 9 yom, Stood up in ride vehicle (teacup) resulting
     in injury to head.
     Wet'n Wild: None reported
     Busch Gardens: None reported
     Disney/MGM: 7/29/06, Splash Mountain, 37 yof, Guest recently released from hospital
     For lung condition, reported chest pains and difficulty breathing.
     8/01/06, Space Mountain, 6 yom, Terminally ill guest rode ride, later
     passed away at hospital.
     8/08/06, Spaceship Earth, 7 yof, Guest visiting through wish granting
     Organization had seizure after riding.
     9/20/06, Expedition Everest, 59 yof, Felt disoriented and sick.
     Universal: 9/26/06, Spider-Man, 67 yom, Fainting.
     2
    nd Quarter 2006 (April- June, 2006)
     Sea World: None reported
     Wet'n Wild: None reported
     Busch Gardens: 5/14/06, Aruba Tuba, 36 yof, Shoulder pain.
     5/28/06, Key West Rapids, 43 yom, Head and lower back pain.
     Disney/MGM: 4/11/06, Wave Pool, 50 yom, Swallowed a lot of water, felt dizzy and
     short of breath.
     4/11/06, Mission Space, 49 yof, Felt ill; passed away next day at hospital.
     6/13/06, Kali River Rapids, 12 yom, Guest who was recently released
     from hospital and recovering from pneumonia fainted and fell
     on dock.
     6/21/06, Expedition Everest, 60 yom, Shortness of breath and chest pains.
     6/05/06, Mad Tea Party, 62 yof, Missed step and fell, fractured hip.
     6/14/06, Space Mountain, 48 yom, Chest pain.
     6/21/06, Peter Pan's Flight, 43 yof, Fell getting onto ride; fractured hip.
    6/28/06, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 50 yof, Fell while getting into vehicle;
     back injury.
     6/29/06, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 12 yom, Guest unresponsive; later passed
     away at hospital.
     Universal: 4/15/06, Dueling Dragons, 47 yof, Nausea, Heartburn, Chest pain,
     Numb L Arm.
     1
    st Quarter 2006 (January-March, 2006)
     Sea World: None Reported
     Wet'n Wild: None Reported
     Busch Gardens: None Reported
     Disney/MGM: 2/06/06, Summit Plummet, 25 yom, Breathing problems.
     2/07/06, Tower of Terror, 56 yof, Felt Dizzy.
     2/14/06, Peter Pan's Flight, 70 yom, Guest tripped and fell into the ride
     path as he attempted to board the attraction.
     2/22/06, Space Mountain, 56 yof, Hip Pain.
     2/22/06, Dumbo, 40's yom, Came off ride not feeling well.
     3/03/06, Wave Pool, 58 yom, Loss of consciousness.
     3/14/06, Space Mountain, 61 yom, Motion Sickness.
     Universal: 2/17/06, Dueling Dragons, 26 yom, Groin Pain
    2/21/06, Back to the Future, 58 yom, Dizziness.
     4
    th Quarter 2005 (October-December, 2005)
     Sea World: None reported
     Wet'n Wild: None reported

     Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney/MGM: 11/25/05, Honey I shrunk the
    Kids Movie Set, 12 yom, fell and hurt wrist.
     10/14/05, Spaceship Earth, 65 yof, fell getting off attraction, reported
     complaints regarding shoulder & both wrists.
     10/04/05, Mission Space, 51 yom, reported on 10/07/05 that had not
     been feeling well since riding attraction three days earlier
    on 10/04/05.
     Universal: 11/14/05, Revenge of the Mummy, 68 yof, Loss of Consciousness.
     3
    rd Quarter 2005 (July-September, 2005)
     Sea World: None reported
     Wet'n Wild: 7/14/05, Lazy River, 41 yof, Pre-existing condition, rescued from Lazy
     River unconscious.
     Busch Gardens: None reported
     Disney/MGM: 7/10/05, Splash Mountain, 61 yom, chest pain.
     7/12/05, Tower of Terror, 16 yof, felt ill.
     8/03/05, Universe of Energy, 73 yom, felt ill.
     8/04/05, Wave Pool, 12 yof, felt ill…later died at hospital.
     8/06/05, Mission Space, 42 yom, chest pain.
    8/31/05, Wave Pool, 69 yof, fell and fractured wrist.
    Universal: 8/16/05, Revenge of the Mummy, 63 yof, lower back pain.
     9/23/05, Revenge of the Mummy, 57 yof, Dizziness/Mild Chest Discomfort.

     2
    nd Quarter 2005 (April-June, 2005)
     Sea World: None reported
     Wet'n Wild: None reported
     Busch Gardens: None reported
     Disney/MGM: 4/30/05, Dinosaur Ride, 30 yom, guest lost consciousness, parents
     Indicated he had a pre-existing heart condition. Later died
    At hospital.
     6/02/05, Kali River Rapids, 45 yof, guest fell from raft into flume at
     load area and hit head.
     6/13/05, Mission Space, 4 yom, child lost consciousness, later died at
     hospital.
     6/16/05, Liberty Riverboat, 45 yof, fainted and fell while on Riverboat,
     hurt ankle & knee.
     Universal: None reported
     1
    st Quarter 2005 (January-March, 2005)
     Sea World: None reported
     Wet'n Wild; None reported
     Busch Gardens: None reported
     Disney/MGM: 2/13/05, Pirates of the Carribbean, 77 yof, lost consciousness after ride.
    Later died at hospital.
     3/13/05, Universe of Energy, 52 yom, not feeling well on ride.
     Universal: 2/22/05, Hulk Ride, 56 yof, loss of consciousness.
    4
    th Quarter 2004 (October-December, 2004)

    Sea World None reported
    Wet'n Wild None reported
    Busch Gardens None reported
    Disney/MGM: 11/08/04, Mission Space, 50 yom, Became dizzy and had upset stomach.
     11/30/04, Buzz Lightyear, 58 yof, got sick on ride due to lights.
     12/19/04, Big Thunder Mountain, 68 yom, reported difficulty moving
     when leaving ride.
     12/24/04, Space Mountain, 11 yof, collapsed in queue line leading to ride.
     Child subsequently expired at hospital.
    Universal: None reported
    3
    rd Quarter 2004 (July - September, 2004)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney/MGM: 7/12/04, Blizzard Beach, Cross Country Creek, 33yof, seizure
    7/16/04, Epcot, Mission Space, 40 yof, fainted while on ride*
    (above reported 11/5/04, just found out admitted to hosp.)
    7/19/04, Blizzard Beach, Melt Away Bay, 11yom, seizure
    7/22/04, MGM, Great Movie Ride, 64 yof, chest pains
    8/16/04, Blizzard Beach, Slush Gusher, 49yom, felt dizzy & sick
    Universal: 9/21/04, USF, Mummy, 39 yom, fatality
    2
    nd
     Quarter 2004 (April - June, 2004)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney/MGM: 5/16/04, MGM, Tower of Terror, 62 yom, chest pains after ride
    4/7/04, Blizzard Beach, 53 yom, fractured elbow
    Universal: 6/27/04, USF, Back to the Future, 67 yof, Hypertension
    1
    st Quarter 2004 (January - March, 2004)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: None reported
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney: 02/05/04, Epcot, didn't feel well, 68 year old male, Mission: Space.
    02/16/04, Disney's Blizzard Beach, 41 year old female, injured ankle
    getting into raft (not reported until 11/15/04, just made aware that
    this person was admitted to a hospital)
    03/24/04, Epcot, Chest Pains, 59 year old female, Mission: Space
    03/30/04, Epcot, Nausea, 59 year old male, Mission: Space.
    Universal: 01/08/04, Fractured Toe, 12 year old male, Men In Black
    4
    th Quarter 2003 (October - November - December, 2003)
    Sea World: None reported
    Wet'n Wild: 10/05/03, Knee Ski, 29 year old male, fractured right leg.
    Busch Gardens: None reported
    Disney: 11/8/03, Magic Kingdom, Riverboat, 71 year old female, fell & hit head.
    12/24/03, Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mtn., 23 year old male, knee
    10/21/03, Epcot, Mission: SPACE, 61 year old male, chest pain.
    11/17/03, Epcot, Mission: SPACE, 67 year old male, chest pain.
    Universal: None reported
    3
    rd Quarter 2003 (July - August - September, 2003)
    Sea World:
    Wet'n Wild: 8/14/03, Wet'n Wild, Knee Ski, 24 year old male, left leg fracture.
    Busch Gardens: 7/12/03 Adventure Island, Tampa Typhoon Slide, 12yof, Vaginal Tear
    Disney: 7/16/03 Magic Kingdom, Liberty Riverboat, 83 yof tripped, fx pelvis
    7/17/03 Animal Kingdom, Dinosour (sic) 64 yof passed out
    7/17/03 Typhoon Lagoon, Wave Pool, 46 yom had stroke (according to family).
    8/10/03 Epcot, Mission Space, 55 yom, sustained nausea on ride
    Universal: 9/23/03 Isle of Adv., Hulk ride, 34 year old female, fatality
    2
    nd Quarter 2003 (April - June, 2003)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: 5/20/03, Adventure Island, Tampa Typhoon Slide, 13 yof, arm fracture
    6/1/03, Adventure Island, Gulfscream Slide, 21 yof, vaginal tear
    Disney: 6/24/03, Animal Kingdom, Dinosaur, 14 yof , chest pain
    6/29/03, MGM Studios, Tower of Terror, 45 yof, chest pain
    5/11/03, Magic Kingdom, Buzz Lightyear, 75 yof, knee injury
    5/14/03, Magic Kingdom, Buzz Lightyear, 12 yof, lacerated ankle
    Universal: 4/15/03, Orlando, Dr. Doom, 9 yof, laceration/tear, genitalia
    1
    st Quarter 2003 (January - March, 2003)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney: 2/3/03, Magic Kingdom, Space Mtn., 75 yof, memory loss
    2/7/03, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, 31 yof, fell on steps leading to
    catch pool, fractured ankle, died of pulmonary embolism
    3/2/03
    3/28/03, Epcot, Universe of Energy, 81 yof, heart attack later died.
    Universal: None Reported
    4
    th Quarter 2002 (October - December, 2002)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney: 10/19/02, Typhoon Lagoon Wave Pool, 48 yom collision, saw spots
    Universal: 10/2/02 Ripsaw Falls, 55 yof complained of lower back pain.
    11/10/02 Ripsaw Falls, 62 yom complained of neck pain.
    3
    rd Quarter 2002 ( July - September 2002)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney: 7/7/02, Space Ship Earth, 51 yom, Asthma Attack
    Universal: 7/11/02, Ripsaw Falls, 36 yof, fractured back.
    2
    nd Quarter 2002 ( April - June, 2002)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney: MGM, Tower of Terror, 47 yof, anxiety & claustrophobia, atrial fibulation
    Universal: None Reported
    1
    st Quarter 2002 ( January - March, 2002)
    Sea World: None Reported
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney: 3/29/02,Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, 16 yof bumped another, c/o neck pain
    Universal: 3/22/02, "ET", 13 yom, injured right foot.
    4
    th Quarter 2001 (October - December, 2001)
    Sea World: 11/26/01, Journey to Atlantis, 58 yom c/o neck pain, determined to be pre-exist
    bulging disc
    Busch Gardens: None Reported
    Disney: None Reported
    Universal: 12/29/01 Caro-Suess, 52 yof broken arm.

