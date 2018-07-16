0 Incidents at theme parks

Sea World: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 4/17/18 Dinosaur, 46 yof, guest felt dizzy after riding attraction

4/18/18 Mad Tea Party, 74 yof, guest with pre-existing illness felt ill

after riding attraction

4/25/18 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 27 yof, guest went into labor after riding

attraction

5/3/18 Mayday Falls, 25 yom, guest fractured ankle going down

slide

5/6/18 Star Tours, 57 yom, guest with pre-existing condition had

chest pain and shortness of breath after riding attraction

5/19/18 Expedition Everest, 26 yom, guest experienced a seizure

after riding attraction

5/23/18 Mad Tea Party, 68 yof, guest with pre-existing condition was

dizzy after riding attraction

5/27/18 Expedition Everest, 22 yof, guest with history of dislocating

kneecap had reoccurrence

5/28/18 Flight of Passage, 18 yom, guest with pre-existing condition

felt disoriented after riding attraction

6/7/18 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 62 yof, guest with pre-existing

conditions suffered nausea and vomiting on ride

6/10/18 Mission: SPACE, 43 yom, guest with pre-existing medical

issues experienced brief loss of consciousness

6/10/18 Melt-Away-Bay, 70 yom, guest with pre-existing heart

condition had a heart attack and passed away

6/16/18 Splash Mountain, 15 yom, guest experienced chest pain and

shortness of breath before and after riding attraction

6/17/18 Dinosaur, 58 yom, guest with pre-existing condition vomited

after experiencing the attraction

6/20/18 Space Mountain, 68 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

felt disoriented and had slurred speech

Universal: 4/19/18 Transformers: The Ride - 3D, 49 yom, weakness

5/8/18 Jurassic Park River Adventure, 76 yof, shoulder & wrist pain

5/16/18 Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slide, 27 yom, hip/pelvis pain

Legoland: None Reported

1

st Quarter 2018 (January - March, 2018)

Sea World: 2/23/18 Manta Roller Coaster, 51 yof, ankle pain

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 1/14/18 The Seas with Nemo & Friends, 69 yom, guest with preexisting

heart condition had chest pain

1/17/18 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 71 yom, guest experienced chest pain

after riding attraction

3/24/18 Avatar Flight of Passage, 41 yom, guest with pre-existing

condition felt ill after riding attraction

Universal: 1/6/18 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 52 yof, dizziness

and weakness

3/17/18 Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, 7 yof, motion sickness

Legoland: None Reported

4

th Quarter 2017 (October - December, 2017)

Sea World: None Reported

Busch Gardens: Phoenix, 49 yom, chest pain due to pre-existing condition

Disney World: 10/8/17 Rock n' Roller Coaster, 71 yof, guest with pre-existing

condition felt ill after riding attraction

10/25/17 Pirates of the Caribbean, 76 yom, guest with pre-existing

condition experienced headache and brief loss of

consciousness

10/27/17 Flight of Passage, 77 yof, guest fell while boarding ride

11/3/17 The Barnstormer, 55 yom, guest complained of chest pain

after riding attraction

11/4/17 Flight of Passage, 56 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

temporarily passed out on ride

11/21/17 Star Tours, 67 yof, guest felt ill and dizzy after riding

attraction

12/16/17 Journey into Imagination with Figment, 65 yof, guest tripped

and fractured elbow

12/29/17 Kilimanjaro Safari, 70 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

experienced chest pain

12/30/17 The Haunted Mansion, 66 yom, guest with pre-existing

condition experienced chest pain

Universal: 10/15/17 Halloween Horror Nights, 42 yom, chest pain

11/22/17 Caro-Seuss-El, 59 yom, fainting/head injury

12/27/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 61 yom, altered

mental status

Legoland: None Reported

3

rd Quarter 2017 (July - September, 2017)

Sea World: 7/16/17 Roa's Rapids, 59 yom, found unresponsive, fatality

6/15/17 Walkabout Waters, 4 yom, fractured leg

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 7/9/17 Toy Story Mania, 70 yom, guest with pre-existing condition

felt ill

7/27/17 Downhill Double Dipper, 45 yof, fractured arm

8/7/17 Expedition Everest, 58 yom, guest with pre-existing

condition had nausea and vomited after the ride

8/18/17 Jungle Cruise, 5 yom, guest with pre-existing condition had a

seizure

9/12/17 Space Mountain, 17 yof, guest felt dizzy and disoriented

9/15/17 Mission Space, 56 yof, guest with pre-existing condition felt

ill after experiencing attraction

9/26/17 Teamboat Springs, 58 yof, fell while entering raft and

fractured back

9/27/17 Space Mountain, 48 yof, fell entering ride vehicle, temporary

loss of consciousness, fractured leg

Universal: 7/24/17 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 36 yof, chest pain

8/4/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 68 yom, fainting

8/15/17 TeaWa The Fearless River, 53 yof, cardiac arrest

Legoland: None Reported

2

nd Quarter 2017 (April - June, 2017)

Sea World: 5/5/17 Aquatica Orlando, 5 yom, no injury reported

6/15/17 Journey to Atlantis, 54 yom, shock to arm

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 4/8/17 Castaway Creek, 57 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

experienced stroke-like symptoms

4/20/17 Expedition Everest, 34 yom, felt something in eye, irritation

4/22/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 59 yof, guest with preexisting

conditions felt ill

4/26/17 Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, 70 yom, shoulder and arm pain;

dizziness

5/10/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 44 yof, stomach pain

5/14/17 Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, 48 yof, guest with pre-existing

condition had a seizure

6/10/17 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 50 yof, felt ill after

riding

6/10/17 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 19 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

had a seizure

6/12/17 Flight of Passage, 79 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

became ill after riding

6/15/17 Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, 81 yom, guest with pre-existing

condition felt dizzy and faint

6/24/17 Flight or Passage, 31 yof, felt dizzy, ill, and brief loss of

consciousness

Universal: 4/16/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 81 yof, motion

sickness

4/28/17 Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, 18 yof, motion

sickness

5/27/17 Kala Serpentine Body Slide, 45 yom, back pain

6/20/17 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 47 yof, syncope

Legoland: None Reported

1

st Quarter 2017 (January - March, 2017)

Sea World: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 1/16/17 Soarin', 89 yof, guest with pre-existing condition felt chest

pain, numbness

1/17/17 Soarin' 46 yom, felt dizzy and ill, slurred speech

1/19/17 Mission:SPACE, 69 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

felt ill and passed out momentarily

1/24/17 Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, 72 yof, fell and hit head

2/6/17 Under the Sea- Journey of the Little Mermaid, 34 yom, felt

disoriented and fell after riding

2/9/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 54 yom, guest with preexisting

condition collapsed; later passed away at hospital

2/12/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 69 yom, guest with preexisting

condition complained of neck pain

2/12/17 Expedition Everest, 30 yom, reported being struck on head;

headache; dizziness

2/17/17 Frozen Ever After, 74 yof, fell entering boat; fractured leg

3/23/17 Pirates of the Caribbean, 50 yom, guest recovering from

throat surgery became ill

3/26/17 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 61 yom, felt ill

Universal: 1/5/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 57 yom, motion

sickness

3/1/17 Caro-Seuess-el, 68 yof, pelvis pain

3/7/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 70 yof, motion

sickness

3/28/17 Revenge of the Mummy. 60 yof, seizure

Legoland: None Reported

4

th Quarter 2016 (October - December, 2016)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: 11/13/16 Brain Wash, 35 yof, shoulder pain

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 10/27/16 Tower of Terror, 40 yom, guest felt disoriented

12/8/16 Mad Tea Party, 64 yof, fell and fractured ankle

12/24/16 Kilimangaro Safari, 67 yom, guest with pre-existing

condition felt numbness after riding

Universal: 10/1/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 28 yof, seizure (preexisting

condition)

10/16/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 43 yom, motion

sickness

10/20/16 Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, 44 yof, seizure

(pre-existing condition)

Legoland: None Reported

3rd Quarter 2016 (July - September, 2016)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: 7/4/16 Aqua Drag Racer, 34 yof, neck, back and tooth pain

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 8/16/16 Under the Sea - Journey of the Little Mermaid, 53 yof,

seizure

8/20/16 Space Mountain, 59 yom, stomach and chest pain

9/18/16 Star Tours, 68 yom, guest with preexisting heart condition

felt ill after riding; later passed away

Universal: 7/31/16 Dragon Challenge, 52 yof, dizziness

9/1/16 The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 49 yom, back pain

Legoland: None Reported

2nd Quarter 2016 (April - June, 2016)

Sea World: 5/03/16 Manta, 54 yom, chest pain & shortness of breath

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 4/7/2016 Walt Disney World Railroad, 41 yom, guest felt ill and began

shaking after exiting.

4/16/16 Spaceship Earth, 69 yof, fell while boarding; fractured leg

4/26/16 Space Mountain, 46 yof, guest felt ill, dizzy and disoriented

5/16/16 Haunted Mansion, 70 yof, guest with preexisting condition

became dizzy.

5/23/16 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 18 yom, guest with

preexisting history felt chest pain; numbness in arm

6/12/16 Tomorrowland Speedway, 67 yom, guest with preexisting

condition felt ill after exiting ride.

6/14/16 Surf Pool, 65 yof, injured knee

6/15/16 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 70 yom, guest with preexisting

condition felt ill; neck discomfort

6/21/16 Rockin' Rollercoaster, 26 yom, guest reported back and leg

pain and that he was lightheaded; later underwent heart

surgery.

6/25/16 Rockin' Rollercoaster, 50 yom, felt ill; nausea

Universal: 4/2/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 50 yof, fainting

4/25/16 Dragon Challenge, 46 yof, neck pain

5/23/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 59 yom, motion

sickness

6/16/16 Fievel's Playground, 3 yom, arm pain

6/25/16 Men In Black, 46 yom, seizure (pre-existing condition)

Legoland: None Reported

1st Quarter 2016 (January - March, 2016)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 1/1/16 Great Movie Ride, 80 yom, guest with history of motion

sickness became temporarily unconscious while on the

attraction.

1/26/16 Space Mountain, 17 yof, guest temporarily lost

consciousness and fell after riding attraction.

2/12/16 Wild Africa Trek, 73 yof, guest became disoriented during

experience.

2/19/16 Mission Space; Test Track, 57 yom, guest with preexisting

heart condition felt ill after riding attractions.

2/23/16 Toy Story Midway Mania, 19 yof, guest with preexisting

heart condition fainted while boarding attraction.

3/7/16 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 67 yom, guest felt ill, dizzy and

disoriented

3/13/16 Great Movie Ride, 41 yom, guest with preexisting condition

had numbness and felt dizzy.

Universal: 1/1/16 Flight of Hippogriff, 43 yof, weakness (pre-existing

condition)

3/4/16 Hollywood Rip Rode Rockit, 57 yof, motion sickness

Legoland: None Reporterd

4

th Quarter 2015 (October - December, 2015)

Sea World: 10/31/15 Manta Roller Coaster, 42 yof, active seizure

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 10/3/15 Humunga Kowabunga, 27 yof, laceration while riding

10/25/15 Expedition Everest-Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, 69

yom, guest with pre-existing condition felt chest pain and

dizziness after riding.

11/21/15 Seven Dwarf's Mine Train, 71 yom, guest felt ill after riding

attraction

11/26/15 Pirates of the Caribbean, 30 yof, guest fell while entering the

ride

12/06/15 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 75 yom, guest complained

of pain, tremors and numbness in right arm after exiting

12/20/15 Pirates of the Caribbean, 43 yof, guest with pre-existing

condition had a seizure after exiting.

12/23/15 Dinosaur, 24 yom, seizure after departing from attraction

Universal: 10/3/15 Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's, 17 yom,

anxious, difficulty breathing

10/13/15 Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, 66 yof, dizziness

11/10/15 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 35 yof, neck pain

12/9/15 E.T. Adventure, 21 yof, motion sickness

12/24/15 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 50 yom, motion

sickness

12/24/15 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 55 yom, motion

sickness

Legoland: None Reported

3

rd Quarter 2015 (July - September, 2015)

Sea World: 7/4/15 Tassie Twister, 47 yof, anxiety and headache

7/21/15 Dolphin Plunge, 48 yof, neck and back pain

9/18/15 Manta, 43 yom, psychological episode

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 7/4/15 Tomorrowland Speedway, 32 yof, guest with pre-existing

health condition had seizure

7/7/15 Space Mountain, 55 yof, guest with pre-existing conditions

exited ride, then lost consciousness; later passed away.

7/21/15 Liberty Riverboat, 80 yof, passed out and struck head

7/21/15 Gran Fiesta Tour, 46 yof, injured back

8/3/15 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 68 yom, fell while exiting,

fractured shoulder

8/20/15 Haunted Mansion, 68 yof, became disoriented after exiting

ride

9/1/15 Jungle Cruise, 4 yof, fractured finger

9/2/15 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 67 yom, guest with

pre-existing health condition felt dizziness and chest pains

9/2/15 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 80 yom, dizziness and

chest pain after riding

9/3/15 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 1 yom, developed rash before boarding;

rash later worsened; temporarily passed out while on ride

9/12/15 Humunga Kowabunga, 10 yom, fractured hip

9/15/15 Cyberspace Mountain, 7 yof, thigh pain

9/18/15 Rock n' Rollercoaster, 55 yom, guest with pre-existing

condition felt ill and temporarily lost consciousness

Universal: 8/23/15 Transformers: The Ride 3D, 45 yom, chest pain (pre-existing

condition)

8/26/15 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 43 yof, motion

sickness

9/30/15 Dragon Challenge - Fireball, 59 yom, unconscious

Legoland: None reported

2

nd Quarter 2015 (April - June, 2015)

Sea World: 5/11/15 Omaka Rocka, 58 yof, head injury (herniated cervical disc)

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 4/7/15 The Seas with Nemo and Friends, 81 yom, guest with preexisting

condition felt ill after exiting ride.

4/14/15 Spaceship Earth, 79 yom, guest with pre-existing condition

felt nausea, shortness of breath and pain in jaw after riding.

4/18/15 Expedition Everest, 46 yom, seizure after exiting.

5/5/15 Walt Disney World Railroad, 71 yom, nausea and dizziness

5/6/15 Star Tours, 67 yom, felt ill

5/15/15 Mayday Falls, 41 yof, fractured ankle

5/19/15 Blizzard Beach Chair Lift, 65 yof, fell while exiting

attraction, fractured hip

5/20/15 Pirates of the Caribbean, 47 yom, guest with pre-existing

condition felt back pain when exiting the ride.

6/15/15 Splash Mountain, 21 yof, nausea and chest pains

6/24/15 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 51 yof, felt dizzy, mini-stroke

Universal: 4/16/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 70 yof, motion

sickness

4/23/15 Despicable Me Minion Mayem, 54 yof, head and neck pain

5/21/15 Men in Black Alien Attack, 57 yof, headache

6/10/15 Transformers: The 3D Ride, 52 yof, chest discomfort

6/14/15 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 59 yom, chest discomfort

6/24/15 Revenge of the Mummy, 59 yom, chest

tightness/pressure/pain

Legoland: None Reporterd

1st Quarter 2015 (January - March, 2015)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 1/4/15 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 77 yom, guest with preexisting

condition felt weakness & disorientation

1/10/15 Tomorrowland Indy Speedway, 64 yom, guest injured ankle

attempting to step out of the vehicle.

1/20/15 Great Movie Ride, 57 yom, guest with pre-existing condition

had brief loss of consciousness

2/9/15 Expedition Everest, 36 yof, guest who felt ill at times earlier

in the day, felt dizzy, shaky, and numbness after attraction.

3/16/15 Star Tours, 46 yom, seizure after exiting ride

3/19/15 Expedition Everest, 72 yof, temporary memory loss after

exiting ride

Universal: 1/17/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 69 yom, chest

discomfort

1/18/15 ET Adventure, 44 yof, back pain (pre-existing condition)

3/11/15 Revenge of the Mummy, 20 yom, motion sickness (preexisting

condition)

3/15/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 51 yom, difficult

moving extremities (pre-existing condition)

3/24/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 76 yof, altered mental

status

3/28/15 Dragon Challenge, 41 yom, back pain

3/30/15 Camp Jurassic, 5 yof, arm injury

Legoland: None Reporterd

4

th Quarter 2014 (October - December, 2014)

Sea World: 10/14/14 Journey to Atlantis, 70 yof, pneumothorax /personal medical

12/5/14 Manta, 43 yom, personal medical condition

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 8/3/14 Studio Backlot Tour, 53 yof, guest temporarily lost

consciousness while transferring from wheelchair into ride

vehicle.

10/4/14 Toy Story Midway Mania, 54 yof, nausea & dizziness, lost

consciousness & subsequently passed away

10/11/14 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 34 yof, guest with

history of diabetic seizures experienced seizure

11/13/14 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 64 yof, fell while stepping

off carousel horse, fractured leg

12/1/14 Rock N Rollercoaster, 55 yof, experienced nausea and

motion sickness

12/2/14 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 63 yof, guest with preexisting

health conditions experienced headache & loss of

consciousness after riding, subsequently underwent surgery

for aneurysm and released from hospital

12/5/14 Kali River Rapids, 26 yom, guest with preexisting condition

had seizure

12/10/14 Soarin, 74 yof, tripped over guests bag, fractured leg

12/18/14 Mad Tea Party, 49 yom, tripped while exiting ride vehicle;

fractured shoulder

12/18/14 Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, 54 yom, guest wilt preexisting

condition felt ill after exiting

12/25/14 It's A Small World, 22 yof, guest with preexisting health

condition lost consciousness after riding; later passed away

12/26/14 Rock N Roller Coaster, 51 yof, dizziness & loss of memory

after riding; later lost consciousness

12/28/14 Space Mountain, 72 yom, felt nauseated & lethargic after

exiting

Universal: 10/1/14 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 22 yom, nausea (preexisting

condition)

10/16/14 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 36 yof, neck pain

10/17/14 Dudley Do Rights Ripsaw Falls, 49 yof, seizure (pre-existing

condition)

11/23/14 The Amazing Adventures of Spiderman, 45 yom, change in

mental status

12/24/14 Poseidon's Fury, 82 yof, shoulder pain

Legoland: None Reporterd

3

rd Quarter 2014 (July - September, 2014)

Sea World: 8/4/14 Kraken, 44 yof, migraine headache

Wet'n Wild: 7/1/14 Wave Pool, 47 yom, ingested water

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 7/2/14 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 18 yof, guest with preexisting

condition experienced anxiety & numbness

7/10/14 Pirates of the Caribbean, 57 yom, lacerated tips of 2 fingers

7/18/14 Mayday Falls, 42 yof, fractured ankle

7/21/14 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 71 yof, chest pain

7/24/14 Primeval Whirl, 46 yof, temporarily lost consciousness after

exiting attraction.

7/29/14 Space Mountain, 62 yof, chest pain, nausea & vomiting

8/4/14 Expedition Everest, 58 yof, Guest felt lightheaded & fell

injuring right knee & arm; brief loss of consciousness.

8/5/14 Space Mountain, 53 yom, guest who had not been feeling

well felt sick after exiting.

8/8/14 Star Tours, 45 yom, chest pain; did not have medication with

him.

8/17/14 Seas with Nemo & Friends, 63 yom, fell and struck face

while assisting family member from vehicle; facial fractures.

8/18/14 The Great Movie Ride, 71 yom, chest pain and loss of

consciousness.

8/19/14 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 40 yof, guest with preexisting

condition experienced chest pain.

9/10/14 Test Track, 69 yom, guest with pre-existing condition

experienced chest pain.

Universal: 8/6/14 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 33 yom, motion sickness

9/9/14 The Simpsons Ride, 59 yom, headache

Legoland: None reported

2

nd Quarter 2014 (April - June, 2014)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 4/3/14 Tommorrowland Indy Speedway, 64 yof, guest fell while

exiting vehicle, fractured fibula

4/13/14 Pirates of the Caribbean, 12 yom, lacerated 4 fingers

4/14/14 Seas with Nemo & Friends, 62 yof, guest fell on mobbing

walkway and injured knee

5/8/14 Mission:Space, 70 yof, chest pain

5/10/14 Astro Orbiter, 68 yom, guest fell exiting vehicle, developed

blood clot in leg

5/12/14 Mission:Space, 58 yom, guest with pre-existing condition

felt tightness in chest and nausea

5/21/14 Kilimanjaro Safari, 68 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

felt tightness in chest

5/27/14 Big Thunder Mountain Railway, 72 yof, guest with

preexisting condition exited ride with chest pain and felt

dizzy, briefly lost consciousness and fell

6/21/14 Expedition Everest-Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, 51

yof, nausea, dizziness and shortness of breath

6/23/14 Mayday Falls, 44 yom, fractured leg

6/24/14 Mission:Space, 54 yof, motion sickness

6/28/14 The Magic Carpets of Aladdin, 8 yof, loss of consciousness

on ride; regained consciousness and was trasnported

Universal: 4/5/14 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 43 yof, head and

neck pain

4/20/14 E.T. Adventure, 61 yom, weakness

5/16/14 Revenge of the Mummy, 15 yom, lowered level

consciousness

5/29/14 Revenge of the Mummy, 18 yom, chest pain

Legoland: None reported

1

st Quarter 2014 (January - March, 2014)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 1/6/14 Expedition Everest, 54 yom, nausea and dizziness, briefly

lost consciousness after ride

1/6/14 Peter Pan's Flight, 63 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

felt chest pain after riding

1/16/14 Expedition Everest, 65 yom, guest with pre-existing

condition felt light headed after exiting ride

1/26/14 Under The Sea - Journey of the Little Mermaid, 3 yof, guest

with pre-existing condition had seizure after riding

2/28/14 The Liberty Belle, 80 yom, guest with personal illness felt

weakness while on the riverboat

3/1/14 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 71 yof, fell while

exiting; fractured hip

3/3/14 Space Mountain, 16 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

experienced periods of unconsciousness

3/15/14 Dinosaur, 73 yof, chest pain

Universal: 1/1/14 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 79 yof, upper leg

pain

1/20/14 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 47 yom, lowered

level of consciousness

3/14/14 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 40 yom, dizziness

Legoland: None reported

4

th Quarter 2013 (October - December, 2013)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 10/10/13 Castaway Creek, 68 yom, fractured toe on outer wall

10/13/13 Mad Tea Party, 75 yof, fell while exiting, fractured wrist

11/7/13 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 48 yom, guest felt ill

after riding

12/28/13 Expedition Everest, 29 yof, guest felt ill & disoriented with

slurred speech

12/31/13 The Haunted Mansion, 35 yom, guest with preexisting

condition felt chest pain prior to and after riding

Universal: 10/17/13 Terminator 2: 3D, 68 yof, abdominal pain

10/18/13 Dragons Challenge, 67 yof, presented with confusion

10/29/13 Disaster, 61 yof, presented with confusion

11/13/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 51 yom, motion

sickness

12/7/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 40 yom, fainting

12/16/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 70 yom, chest pain

Legoland: None reported

3

rd Quarter 2013 (July - September, 2013)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 7/24/13 Humunga Kowabunga, 43 yof, laceration

7/24/13 Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress, 1 yof, guest with preexisting

condition had difficulty breathing

8/26/13 Space Mountain, 26 yof, nausea vomiting & neck pain;

reportedly underwent surgery to the head prior to being

released from hospital

9/29/13 Kali River Rapids, 39 yom, seizure

Universal: 7/07/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 66 yof, hip & pelvis

pain

7/31/13 Men in Black Alien Attack, 22 yof, abdominal pain

9/13/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 19 yom, seizure (preexisting

condition)

Legoland: None reported

2

nd Quarter 2013 (April - June, 2013)

Sea World: 6/12/13 Roa's Rapids Speed River, 62 yof, flash pulmonary

hypertension

6/22/13 Roa's Rapids Speed River, female, age unknown, found

unconscious

Wet'n Wild: 5/14/13 Wave Pool, 68 yof, swallowed water

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 5/17/13 Kali River Rapids, 36 yof, guest with pre-existing condition

suffered a seizure

5/30/13 Space Mountain, 56 yom, dizziness, chest pain, lower

abdominal pain

6/10/13 Haunted Mansion, 62 yom, guest with pre-existing condition

suffered from chest pain

Universal: 5/07/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 57 yom, chest pain

5/15/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 61 yof, headache

6/23/13 The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 41 yom, chest pain

Legoland: None reported

1

st Quarter 2013 (January - March, 2013)

Sea World: 1/03/13 Manta Roller Coaster, 72 yof, tripped on loading platform

fracturing elbow.

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 1/9/13 Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, 67 yof, fell and fractured left leg

1/14/13 Space Mountain, 54 yom, motion sickness/fainted during and

after ride.

1/24/13 Star Tours, 41 yom, guest with pre-existing health condition

experienced nausea and chest pain after ride

1/25/13 Mission SPACE, 16 yof, seizure/loss of consciousness

2/12/13 Spaceship Earth, 56 yom, felt ill and appeared incoherent

2/19/13 The Barnstormer, 56 yof, seizure like symptoms

2/23/13 Mission SPACE, 34 yof, guest fainted after ride

3/03/13 The Haunted Mansion, 79 yof, fell stepping onto moving

walkway, fractured leg & dislocated ankle

3/18/13 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 73 yom, felt ill/lost

consciousness after exiting ride.

Universal: 1/02/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 69 yof, dizziness

1/22/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 45 yof, syncope

3/18/13 Men In Black, Alien Attack, 41 yof, hermatemesis

Legoland: None reported

4

th Quarter 2012 (October - December, 2012)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 10/7/12 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 88 yof, chest pain

11/1/12 Pirates of the Carribean, 71 yof, dizziness, chest pain mouth

numbness

11/12/12 Gran Fiesta Tour, 70 yof, lost balance & fell from seat

11/13/12 Jungle Cruise, 69 yof, guest fell while stepping into boat,

fractured hip

12/29/12 Space Mountain, 40 yom, loss of consciousness while on

ride, pre-existing condition

12/30/12 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 76 yom, loss of consciousness

while on ride, pre-existing condition

Universal: None Reported

Legoland: None Reported

3

rd Quarter 2012 (July - September, 2012)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 7/5/12 Carousel of Progress, 62 yof, tripped while approaching seat,

fractured femur

7/7/12 Storm Slides, 52 yom, fractured leg after entering catch pool

7/9/12 Tower of Terror, 25 yof, felt dizzy, numbness/pain in arms

7/24/12 Downhill Double Dipper, 18 yof, guest with pre-existing

condition had a seizure

7/24/12 Mission Space, 62 yom, guest with pacemaker stated he felt

a shock through his shoulders when fastening his restraint

8/5/12 Big Thunder Mountain, 62 yof, guest with pre-existing

condition complained of pain in leg upon exiting, later

diagnosed with a blood clot

8/26/12 Surf Pool, 54 yom, guest collapsed in water, subsequently

Passed away from heart attack

8/31/12 Star Tours, 51 yom, dizziness, neck pain & motion sickness

9/2/12 Space Mountain, 80 yom, guest lost consciousness after

exiting attraction, subsequently diagnosed with a heart attack

Universal: 7/11/12 Dragons Challenge, 17 yof, lowered level of consciousness

7/23/12 Revenge of the Mummy, 50 yof, knee pain

7/29/12 Incredible Hulk, 18 yof, chest pain

9/1312 Hollywood Rip Ride Rock It, 40 yom, chest pain

Legoland: None reported

2nd Quarter 2012 (April - June, 2012)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 4/18/12 Space Mountain, 57 yom, Guest with preexisting health

condition (asthma) temporarily lost consciousness; released

from hospital next day

5/01/12 Surf Pool, 61 yof, Temporarily loss of consciousness when

another guest fell and knocked her down; pain in right

knee/leg

5/17/12 Spaceship Earth, 55 yof, Seizure

5/25/12 Crush n' Gusher, 45 yof, Chest pain

6/09/12 Rock 'n Roller Coaster, 51 yom, Loss of consciousness on

ride; regained consciousness before exiting

6/15/12 Spaceship Earth, 49 yom, Guest with preexisting health

condition felt ill after riding

6/29/12 Mayday Falls and Keelhaul Falls, 48 yom, Guest with

preexisting condition felt chest pain after riding

Universal: 4/02/12 Harry Potter Ride & the Forbidden Journey, 67 yof,

motion sickness

Legoland: None reported

1

st Quarter 2012 (January - March, 2012)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 1/31/12 Seas w/ Nemo & Friends, 78 yom, felt ill; subsequently

diagnosed with heart attack

2/13/12 Mission: Space, 56 yom, guest w/ pre-existing health

condition felt ill after ride; heart attack

2/18/12 Dinosaur, 36 yof, seizure after riding

2/25/12 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 68 yof, felt ill while

boarding attraction; fractured hip & leg

2/29/12 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 65 yof, felt ill while

exiting attraction; fractured arm

3/7/12 Soarin, 56 yof, chest pain

3/9/12 Space Mountain, 49 yof, while entering ride vehicle guest

fractured leg

3/10/12 Kilimanjaro Safari, 75 yof, guest w/ pre-existing health

condition felt nauseated & had chest pain

3/23/12 Jungle Cruise, 40 yof, fell while stepping into boat &

fractured fibula. Passed away of pulmonary embolism on

4/7/12.

3/28/12 Maelstrom, 41 yom, seizure

Universal: 1/11/12 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 54 yom, motion

sickness

2/12/12 Caro-Suess-el, 62 yof, head laceration

3/3/12 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 71 yof, motion

sickness

3/31/12 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 71 yom, motion

sickness

Legoland: 1/23/12 Fire Academy, 41 yof, guest tripped while exiting ride;

laceration to shin

1/23/12 Lost Kingdom, 10 yom, guests' foot was caught between

vehicle & unloading platform when exiting prior to

instructions being given.

4

th Quarter 2011 (October - December, 2011)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 10/25/11 Storm Slides, 48 yom, fell and fractured ankle

10/31/11 Toy Story Midway Mania, 73 yom, guest with pre-existing

health condition fell near restrooms after exiting ride &

struck his head

11/19/11 Space Mountain, 43 yof, nausea and dizziness

11/20/11 Toy Story Midway Mania, 87 yom, felt ill

12/29/11 Expedition Everest, 71 yom, guest not feeling well riding

attraction, blocked arteries

Universal: 10/3/11 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 43 yof, motion sickness

10/10/11 Men in Black, 79 yom, dizziness & syncope

Legoland: 10/6/11 Technic Test Track, 44 yom, lower back pain after slipping

on step when being evacuated after ride fault

10/6/11 Aquazone Wave Racers, female, age unknown, hurt rib when

bumped by granddaughters head when ride ended

10/15/11 Dragon Coaster, 6 yom, struck in left cheek by unloading air

gates

12/2/11 Dragon Coaster, 15 yof, foot caught between 2 vehicles

when she placed foot outside of vehicle

12/16/11 Lost Kingdom Adventure, 5 yom, foot caught between

vehicle & unloading platform when exiting prior to

instruction

12/31/11 Coastersaurus, 43 yof, right shoulder popped out of place

when arms were up during ride cycle

3

rd Quarter 2011 (July - September, 2011)

Sea World: 7/26/11 Roa's Rapids, 60 yof experienced chest pains (history of

personal illness)

Wet'n Wild: 7/11/11 Storm, 8 yom. suffered head injury

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 7/10/11 Expedition Everest, 61 yom, history of heart condition, felt

ill

7/16/11 Castaway Creek, 18 yof, loss of consciousness and seizure

like symptoms.

7/16/11 Mayday Falls, 42 yof, injured ankle

7/19/11 Mission Space, 57 yof, guest with pre-existing health

condition felt ill after exiting attraction & temporarily lost

consciousness.

8/9/11 Star Tours, 16 yof, guest with pre-existing condition had a

seizure.

8/9/11 Haunted Mansion, 66 yof, fell on moving walkway while

loading, fractured leg

9/21/11 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 66 yof, fell while stepping

off the carousel platform, fractured leg

Universal: 7/19/11 Forbidden Journey, 52 yom, vertigo

7/25/11 Caro-Seuss-el, 80 yom, general illness

7/31/11 Dragons Challenge, 48 yom, eye discomfort

2

nd Quarter 2011 (April - June, 2011)

Sea World: None reported (See file for non-reportable accident)

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 4/28/11 Space Mountain, 47 yof felt nauseous, dizzy and short of

breath

5/13/11 Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, 47 yof fell and fractured leg

5/15/11 Space Mountain, 12 yof guest with history of asthma came

into unload area unresponsive: regained consciousness and

was transported to hospital

5/18/11 Expedition Everest, 33 yof felt dizzy and ill

5/21/11 Space Mountain, 48 yof guest came into unload area

unconscious: later diagnosed with subarachnoid hemorrhage

at hospital

5/23/11 Mission: SPACE, 53 yof guest with history of vertigo felt

dizzy and ill

Universal: 4/8/11 Revenge of the Mummy, 73 yof, nausea, lightheadedness

4/18/11 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 29 yom, syncope

1

st Quarter 2011 (January-March, 2011)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 2/06/11 Splash Mountain, 29 yof, Guest with prior history of

anaphylactic reactions began experiencing symptoms while

on the attraction.

3/6/11 Peter Pan's Flight, 75 yof, fell on moving walkway in load

area; fractured knee

3/17/11 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 77 yom, Report of possible heart

attack for guest with history of heart condition

3/24/11 Honey, I shrunk the Kids Movie Set Adventure, 8 yom, fell;

hit head; back pain

Universal: 1/29/2011 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 60 yom, syncope

2/28/11 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 57 yom, Chest pain

4th Quarter 2010 (October-December, 2010)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 10/11/10 Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, 71 yof, guest fell and

fractured hip and shoulder while ride was stopped.

12/12/10 Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, 77 yof, guest with preexisting

conditions (i.e. heart condition, prior stroke) felt ill

while riding attraction, collapsed after exiting and

subsequently passed away.

12/31/10 Seas with Nemo & Friends, 76 yof, guest fell while on

moving walkway and injured her left leg.

Universal: None Reported

3rd Quarter 2010 (July - September, 2010)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: 7/27/10 Der Stuka, 32 yof, chest pain, defibrillator firing Pacemaker,

history of problems

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney World: 8/2/10 Dinosaur, 45 yom, seizure

8/3/10 Wave Pool, 77 yof, loss of consciousness: history of heart

condition

8/8/10 Expedition Everest, 51 yom, chest pain

8/13/10 Mission SPACE, 54 yof, felt ill: chest pain

8/23/10 Storm Slides, 39 yom, complained of head pain and

collapsed: subsequent stroke at hospital

9/14/10

9/23/10

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 73 yof, fell on moving

walkway in load area: fractured spine.

Expedition Everest, 72 yof, felt dizzy and ill

Universal: 8/25/10 Camp Jurassic, 34 yof, fractured ankle

2

nd Quarter 2010 (April - June, 2010)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: 5/9/10 Wave Pool, 54 yof chest pains.

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 4/5/10 Spaceship earth, 68 yof, chest pain

4/6/10 Kilamanaro Safaris, 72 yof, seizure

4/13/10 Mad Tea Party, 68 yof, fell exiting vehicle; fractured hip

5/18/10 Expedition Everest, 54 yom, felt ill, difficulty breathing; later

had heart attack

5/23/10 Kilamanjaro Safaries, 65 yom, chest pain

5/24/10 Mad Tea Party, 61 yof, fell exiting vehicle, left arm fracture

6/4/10 Exedition Everest, 74 yom, felt dizzy and ill

6/6/10 Mission SPACE, 27 yom, Felt ill

6/26/10 Castaway Creek, 54 yof, Lost balance and fell; fractured tibia

Universal: 05/22/10 Hollywood Rip, Ride Rockit, 45 yof back pain

4/24/10 Hollywood Rip, Ride Rockit, 36 yom back pain

1

st Quarter 2010 (January-March, 2010)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 1/2/10 Dinosaur or Expedition Everest, 40 yof, chest pain: anxiety

1/6/10 Space Mountain, 71 yof, stroke

2/8/10 Mission: SPACE, 45 yom, vomiting, vertigo and felt rapid

heart rate

3/1/10 Kali River Rapids, 47 yom, preexisting heart condition felt

numbness on right side of body

3/13/10 Test Track, 63 yom, felt dizzy and ill, nose bleed

Universal: None Reported

4th Quarter 2009 (October-December, 2009)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 10/20/2009 Expedition Everest, 27yom, seizure

11/16/2009 Star Tours, 74yom, felt dizzy, later fainted and fell and

struck his head

12/10/2009 Dinosaur, 61yof, seizure

12/14/2009 Tomorrowland Speedway, 59yom, felt dizzy, tripped while

exiting vehicle and injured his knee

Universal: 10/31/2009 Rip, Ride, Rockit, 40 yom, chest pain

12/9/2009 Dueling Dragons, 29 yof, vomiting

3

rd Quarter 2009 (July-September, 2009)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 07/27/2009 Star Tours, 54yom, Seizure after exiting ride.

09/17/2009 Rock'n Roller Coaster, 31 yof, seizure after exiting ride

09/21/2009 Rock'n Roller Coaster, 50 yof, chest pains and shortness of

breath

08/15/2009 Test Track, 40 yom, fell while exiting vehicle and broke right

wrist.

09/19/09 Mission SPACE, 52 yof, felt dizzy, loss of memory

07/04/2009 Splash Mountain, 57 yof, passed out after riding and exiting

attraction, hit head on concrete floor and fractured skull.

07/17/2009 Peter Pan's Flight, 74 yof, lost balance on unload belt, fell

and hit head and fractured wrist

08/02/2009 Expedition Everest, 66 yom, felt ill

Universal: None Reported

2

nd Quarter 2009 (April - June, 2009)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 06/08/09 Soarin', 69yof, felt pain in side earlier in day; reported it was

worse after riding.

06/19/09 Mission Space; 57 yof, loss of consciousness.

06/23/09 Universe of Energy; 57 yom, Felt dizzy.

04/13/09 Splash Mountain; 39 yom, seizure

06/09/09 Tomorrowland Indy Speedway; 7 yom, fell after exiting

vehicle and fractured arm.

04/13/09 Rock'n Roller Coaster; 48 yof, feeling weak on left side and

had trouble standing after riding.

05/21/09 Rock'n Roller Coaster; 55 yom, Chest pains

04/16/09 Teamboat Springs; 64 yof, Felt disoriented and lightheaded

06/18/09 Toboggan Racer; 43 yof, Felt pain in abdomen and chest

06/07/09 Storm Slide-Rudder Buster; 52 yof, felt disoriented and sick

after riding.

05/11/09 Expedition Everest; 77 yom, felt lightheaded and weak

06/25/09 Storm Slide-Rudder Buster, 66 yom, fractured ribs after

collision with another guest.

Universal: None Reported

1

st Quarter 2009 (January-March, 2009)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 1/31/09 Haunted Mansion, 56 yom, chest pain

1/31/09 Snow White's Scary Adventures, 46 yof, guest exited vehicle

and claims to have lost consciousness

2/11/09 Spaceship Earth, 59 yom, chest pain

3/11/09 Tobaggon Racer, 67 yom, Cervical injury after collision near

end of slide

3/12/09 Astro Orbitor, 40 yof, fractured left ankle exiting ride

3/18/09 Space Mountain, 75 yof, Felt light headed; nausea

Universal: 3/13/09 E.T. Adventure, 68 yom, Left arm numbness

4

th Quarter 2008 (October-December, 2008)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: 10/13/08 The Storm, 53 yom, head injury

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney World: 10/4/08 Peter Pan's Flight, 43 yom, Seizure

10/24/08 Space Mountain, 65 yom, Dizzy and disoriented

11/21/08 It's a Small World, 55 yom, Seizure

12/12/08 Tower of Terror, 41 yof, Numbness in right leg

12/16/08 Splash Mountain, 61 yom, Fall occurred while getting into

vehicles; fractured leg

12/22/08 Kilimanjaro Safari, 51 yof, seizure

12/28/08 Tomorrowland Speedway, 79 yof, Felt dizzy and hot; loss of

consciousness

Universal: 11/1/08 Simspons, 68 yom, chest pain

3

rd Quarter 2008 (July-September, 2008)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney/Hollywood

Studios:

7/6/08 It's A Small World, 55 yom, difficulty breathing

7/15/08 Mad Tea Party, 56 yom, felt dizzy and sick

7/25/08 Dinosaur, 73 yom, guest with pre-existing heart condition

reported chest pain

7/29/08 Haunted Mansion, 68 yof, fell after exiting vehicle and

fractured shoulder

7/30/08 Tower of Terror, 62 yom, felt disoriented and dizzy

8/9/08 Buzz Lightyear, 54 yom, fell after getting off ride, fractured

hip

8/14/08 Teamboat Springs, 41 yof, slipped while getting into tube;

fractured ankle

8/21/08 Mission: Space, 42 yof, felt dizzy and sick

Universal: 8/9/08 Dueling Dragons, 46 yom, chest pain, shortness of breath and

nausea

8/15/08 Spider Man, 16 yom, shortness of breath with associated

chest pain

2

nd Quarter 2008 (April-June, 2008)

Sea World: 5/1/08 Jazzy Jellies, 34 yof, Guest mis-stepped off of ride cart &

fractured her right ankle

5/21/08 Roa's Rapids, 63 YOF, Guest inhaled water while in Roa's

rapids

Wet'n Wild: 4/6/08 Brain Wash, 48 yof, heart attack

6/25/08 Lazy River, 25 yof, dehydration

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/Hollywood

Studios:

3/29/08 Expedition Everest, 72 yom, stomach pain

4/5/08 Tower of Terror, 32 yom, neck & head pain, diagnosed w/

existing brain tumor

4/27/08 Splash Mountain, 65 yom, chest pain

5/8/08 Snow White's Scary Adventures, 6 yof, seizure

5/17/08 Expedition Everest, 57 yom, felt hot & dizzy

5/19/08 Great Movie Ride, 54 yom, felt ill, possible heart attack

5/26/08 Honey I Shrunk the Kids, 47 yof, went down slide &

fractured ankle

6/5/08 Rock'n Rollercoaster, 25 yof, seizure

6/16/08 Expedition Everest, 78 yom, felt ill before & after riding

ride; trouble breathing & blurred vision

6/19/08 Haunted Mansion, 57 yof, hit right knee getting into vehicle

Universal: 5/24/08 Mummy, 45 yom, chest pain/nausea

1

st Quarter 2008 (January-March, 2008)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: 1/7/08 Mach V, 50 yom injured neck and spine

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 1/1/08 Cross County Creek, 48 yom, Guest jumped into creek and

fractured ankle

2/2/08 Mad Tea Party, 72 yof, Fell exiting ride, fractured hip

3/5/08 Expedition Everest, 72 yof, Complained of dizziness and loss

of memory after riding

3/13/08 The Seas w/ Nemo & Friends, 71 yof, Fell exiting vehicle; hit

head and fractured left shoulder

3/14/08 Big Thunder Mountain, 39 yom, Seizure after exiting ride

Universal: 1/31/08 Cat in the Hat, 32 yof, Nausea

2/29/08 Hulk Rollercoaster, 28 yof, Seizure

4

th Quarter 2007 (October-December, 2007)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 10/11/07 The Seas w/ Nemo & Friends, 81 yof, Fell while boarding the

vehicle; back pain

10/19/07 Tower of Terror, 77 yom, Fell ill after riding attraction,

claimed memory loss and irregular heartbeat became ill after

riding.

12/18/07 Expedition Everest, 44 yom, Guest with history of heart

condition was unconscious at unload, and passed away

Universal: 11/18/07 Mummy, 34 yof, Lower back vertebrae fracture

3

rd Quarter 2007 (July-September, 2007)

Sea World: 09/15/07, Journey to Atlantis, Unknown, Guest with history of heart condition,

reported rapid heart rate after exiting ride.

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 07/16/07, Kilimanjaro Safaris, 42 yom, Jumped out of vehicle, broke left ankle.

07/19/07, Mission Space, 63 yom, Guest with history of high blood pressure.

became ill after riding

07/29/07, Peter Pans Flight, 68 yof, Fell - fractured legs and arms.

09/03/07,Gran Fiesta Tour, 56 yom, Lost consciousness while on ride.



Universal: 07/17/07 Camp Jurassic Climbing Nets, 14 yof, Fractured arm.

08/11/07 Dueling Dragons, 16 yom, Upper back pain.

08/19/07 Mummy, 57 yom, Chest pain.

2

nd Quarter 2007 (April-June, 2007)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 05/02/07, Crush'n Gusher, 17 yom, Hit head on bottom of catch pool

05/19/07, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 47 yom, Chest pain; diagnosed with heart

attack.

06/04/07, Downhill Double Dipper, 8 yof, Back Pain.

06/23/07, Space Mountain, 57 yof, Dizzy and weakness in the left side.

Universal: 06/7/07 Mummy, 70 yof, general weakness after exiting ride.

1

st Quarter 2007 (January-March, 2007)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 01/15/07, Soarin', 60 yom, Guest had difficulty standing in exit area; passed

away two days later due to stroke.

02/10/07, Haunted Mansion, 89 yof, fell exiting attraction, fractured hip.

03/03/07, Expedition Everest, 27 yom, Seizure.

03/16/07, Downhill Double Dipper, 52 yom, It is unclear whether the guest

rode this attraction. Guest collapsed adjacent to catch pool;

later passed away.



Universal: None reported

4

th Quarter 2006 (October-December, 2006)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 10/04/06, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 59 yom, Headache and dizziness; transported

from other park location approximately three hours after riding.

11/01/06, Buzz Lightyear, 56 yom, Seizure.

11/15/06, Mayday Falls, 74 yom, Broken foot.

11/20/06, Mission Space, 59 yom, Guest with hypertension felt ill day after

riding.

12/07/06, Space Mountain, 73 yom, Guest unresponsive after riding; passed

away three days later due to heart condition.

12/18/06, Test Track, 67 yof, Fell getting out of vehicle and fractured pelvis.

Universal: None reported

3

rd Quarter 2006 (July-September, 2006)

Sea World 7/15/06, Swishy Fishies, 9 yom, Stood up in ride vehicle (teacup) resulting

in injury to head.

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 7/29/06, Splash Mountain, 37 yof, Guest recently released from hospital

For lung condition, reported chest pains and difficulty breathing.

8/01/06, Space Mountain, 6 yom, Terminally ill guest rode ride, later

passed away at hospital.

8/08/06, Spaceship Earth, 7 yof, Guest visiting through wish granting

Organization had seizure after riding.

9/20/06, Expedition Everest, 59 yof, Felt disoriented and sick.

Universal: 9/26/06, Spider-Man, 67 yom, Fainting.

2

nd Quarter 2006 (April- June, 2006)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: 5/14/06, Aruba Tuba, 36 yof, Shoulder pain.

5/28/06, Key West Rapids, 43 yom, Head and lower back pain.

Disney/MGM: 4/11/06, Wave Pool, 50 yom, Swallowed a lot of water, felt dizzy and

short of breath.

4/11/06, Mission Space, 49 yof, Felt ill; passed away next day at hospital.

6/13/06, Kali River Rapids, 12 yom, Guest who was recently released

from hospital and recovering from pneumonia fainted and fell

on dock.

6/21/06, Expedition Everest, 60 yom, Shortness of breath and chest pains.

6/05/06, Mad Tea Party, 62 yof, Missed step and fell, fractured hip.

6/14/06, Space Mountain, 48 yom, Chest pain.

6/21/06, Peter Pan's Flight, 43 yof, Fell getting onto ride; fractured hip.

6/28/06, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 50 yof, Fell while getting into vehicle;

back injury.

6/29/06, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 12 yom, Guest unresponsive; later passed

away at hospital.

Universal: 4/15/06, Dueling Dragons, 47 yof, Nausea, Heartburn, Chest pain,

Numb L Arm.

1

st Quarter 2006 (January-March, 2006)

Sea World: None Reported

Wet'n Wild: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney/MGM: 2/06/06, Summit Plummet, 25 yom, Breathing problems.

2/07/06, Tower of Terror, 56 yof, Felt Dizzy.

2/14/06, Peter Pan's Flight, 70 yom, Guest tripped and fell into the ride

path as he attempted to board the attraction.

2/22/06, Space Mountain, 56 yof, Hip Pain.

2/22/06, Dumbo, 40's yom, Came off ride not feeling well.

3/03/06, Wave Pool, 58 yom, Loss of consciousness.

3/14/06, Space Mountain, 61 yom, Motion Sickness.

Universal: 2/17/06, Dueling Dragons, 26 yom, Groin Pain

2/21/06, Back to the Future, 58 yom, Dizziness.

4

th Quarter 2005 (October-December, 2005)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 11/25/05, Honey I shrunk the

Kids Movie Set, 12 yom, fell and hurt wrist.

10/14/05, Spaceship Earth, 65 yof, fell getting off attraction, reported

complaints regarding shoulder & both wrists.

10/04/05, Mission Space, 51 yom, reported on 10/07/05 that had not

been feeling well since riding attraction three days earlier

on 10/04/05.

Universal: 11/14/05, Revenge of the Mummy, 68 yof, Loss of Consciousness.

3

rd Quarter 2005 (July-September, 2005)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: 7/14/05, Lazy River, 41 yof, Pre-existing condition, rescued from Lazy

River unconscious.

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 7/10/05, Splash Mountain, 61 yom, chest pain.

7/12/05, Tower of Terror, 16 yof, felt ill.

8/03/05, Universe of Energy, 73 yom, felt ill.

8/04/05, Wave Pool, 12 yof, felt ill…later died at hospital.

8/06/05, Mission Space, 42 yom, chest pain.

8/31/05, Wave Pool, 69 yof, fell and fractured wrist.

Universal: 8/16/05, Revenge of the Mummy, 63 yof, lower back pain.

9/23/05, Revenge of the Mummy, 57 yof, Dizziness/Mild Chest Discomfort.

2

nd Quarter 2005 (April-June, 2005)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 4/30/05, Dinosaur Ride, 30 yom, guest lost consciousness, parents

Indicated he had a pre-existing heart condition. Later died

At hospital.

6/02/05, Kali River Rapids, 45 yof, guest fell from raft into flume at

load area and hit head.

6/13/05, Mission Space, 4 yom, child lost consciousness, later died at

hospital.

6/16/05, Liberty Riverboat, 45 yof, fainted and fell while on Riverboat,

hurt ankle & knee.

Universal: None reported

1

st Quarter 2005 (January-March, 2005)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild; None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 2/13/05, Pirates of the Carribbean, 77 yof, lost consciousness after ride.

Later died at hospital.

3/13/05, Universe of Energy, 52 yom, not feeling well on ride.

Universal: 2/22/05, Hulk Ride, 56 yof, loss of consciousness.

_________________________________________________________________

4

th Quarter 2004 (October-December, 2004)

Sea World None reported

Wet'n Wild None reported

Busch Gardens None reported

Disney/MGM: 11/08/04, Mission Space, 50 yom, Became dizzy and had upset stomach.

11/30/04, Buzz Lightyear, 58 yof, got sick on ride due to lights.

12/19/04, Big Thunder Mountain, 68 yom, reported difficulty moving

when leaving ride.

12/24/04, Space Mountain, 11 yof, collapsed in queue line leading to ride.

Child subsequently expired at hospital.

Universal: None reported

3

rd Quarter 2004 (July - September, 2004)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney/MGM: 7/12/04, Blizzard Beach, Cross Country Creek, 33yof, seizure

7/16/04, Epcot, Mission Space, 40 yof, fainted while on ride*

(above reported 11/5/04, just found out admitted to hosp.)

7/19/04, Blizzard Beach, Melt Away Bay, 11yom, seizure

7/22/04, MGM, Great Movie Ride, 64 yof, chest pains

8/16/04, Blizzard Beach, Slush Gusher, 49yom, felt dizzy & sick

Universal: 9/21/04, USF, Mummy, 39 yom, fatality

2

nd

Quarter 2004 (April - June, 2004)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney/MGM: 5/16/04, MGM, Tower of Terror, 62 yom, chest pains after ride

4/7/04, Blizzard Beach, 53 yom, fractured elbow

Universal: 6/27/04, USF, Back to the Future, 67 yof, Hypertension

st Quarter 2004 (January - March, 2004)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: None reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney: 02/05/04, Epcot, didn't feel well, 68 year old male, Mission: Space.

02/16/04, Disney's Blizzard Beach, 41 year old female, injured ankle

getting into raft (not reported until 11/15/04, just made aware that

this person was admitted to a hospital)

03/24/04, Epcot, Chest Pains, 59 year old female, Mission: Space

03/30/04, Epcot, Nausea, 59 year old male, Mission: Space.

Universal: 01/08/04, Fractured Toe, 12 year old male, Men In Black

4

th Quarter 2003 (October - November - December, 2003)

Sea World: None reported

Wet'n Wild: 10/05/03, Knee Ski, 29 year old male, fractured right leg.

Busch Gardens: None reported

Disney: 11/8/03, Magic Kingdom, Riverboat, 71 year old female, fell & hit head.

12/24/03, Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mtn., 23 year old male, knee

10/21/03, Epcot, Mission: SPACE, 61 year old male, chest pain.

11/17/03, Epcot, Mission: SPACE, 67 year old male, chest pain.

Universal: None reported

rd Quarter 2003 (July - August - September, 2003)

Sea World:

Wet'n Wild: 8/14/03, Wet'n Wild, Knee Ski, 24 year old male, left leg fracture.

Busch Gardens: 7/12/03 Adventure Island, Tampa Typhoon Slide, 12yof, Vaginal Tear

Disney: 7/16/03 Magic Kingdom, Liberty Riverboat, 83 yof tripped, fx pelvis

7/17/03 Animal Kingdom, Dinosour (sic) 64 yof passed out

7/17/03 Typhoon Lagoon, Wave Pool, 46 yom had stroke (according to family).

8/10/03 Epcot, Mission Space, 55 yom, sustained nausea on ride

Universal: 9/23/03 Isle of Adv., Hulk ride, 34 year old female, fatality

2

nd Quarter 2003 (April - June, 2003)

Sea World: None Reported

Busch Gardens: 5/20/03, Adventure Island, Tampa Typhoon Slide, 13 yof, arm fracture

6/1/03, Adventure Island, Gulfscream Slide, 21 yof, vaginal tear

Disney: 6/24/03, Animal Kingdom, Dinosaur, 14 yof , chest pain

6/29/03, MGM Studios, Tower of Terror, 45 yof, chest pain

5/11/03, Magic Kingdom, Buzz Lightyear, 75 yof, knee injury

5/14/03, Magic Kingdom, Buzz Lightyear, 12 yof, lacerated ankle

Universal: 4/15/03, Orlando, Dr. Doom, 9 yof, laceration/tear, genitalia

st Quarter 2003 (January - March, 2003)

Sea World: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney: 2/3/03, Magic Kingdom, Space Mtn., 75 yof, memory loss

2/7/03, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, 31 yof, fell on steps leading to

catch pool, fractured ankle, died of pulmonary embolism

3/28/03, Epcot, Universe of Energy, 81 yof, heart attack later died.

Universal: None Reported

th Quarter 2002 (October - December, 2002)

Sea World: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney: 10/19/02, Typhoon Lagoon Wave Pool, 48 yom collision, saw spots

Universal: 10/2/02 Ripsaw Falls, 55 yof complained of lower back pain.

11/10/02 Ripsaw Falls, 62 yom complained of neck pain.

rd Quarter 2002 ( July - September 2002)

Sea World: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney: 7/7/02, Space Ship Earth, 51 yom, Asthma Attack

Universal: 7/11/02, Ripsaw Falls, 36 yof, fractured back.

nd Quarter 2002 ( April - June, 2002)

Sea World: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney: MGM, Tower of Terror, 47 yof, anxiety & claustrophobia, atrial fibulation

Universal: None Reported

st Quarter 2002 ( January - March, 2002)

Sea World: None Reported

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney: 3/29/02,Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, 16 yof bumped another, c/o neck pain

Universal: 3/22/02, "ET", 13 yom, injured right foot.

th Quarter 2001 (October - December, 2001)

Sea World: 11/26/01, Journey to Atlantis, 58 yom c/o neck pain, determined to be pre-exist

bulging disc

Busch Gardens: None Reported

Disney: None Reported

Universal: 12/29/01 Caro-Suess, 52 yof broken arm.

