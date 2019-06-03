Lakeland boy fatally struck by car after walking onto dark I-4 roadway

LAKELAND, Fla. - A 12-year-old Florida boy is dead after he walked onto a dark interstate highway and into the path of a car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Tracy Castner of Lakeland walked onto Interstate 4 early Sunday near his home and was struck by a car driven by a 19-year-old, troopers said. Castner died at the scene, FHP said.
Castner's parents did not know he had left home and it is unknown why he walked onto the interstate, FHP representative Steve Gaskins said.
No charges have been filed.
The name of the driver has not been released.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'It's a huge, huge loss': Volusia County deputy killed in bike crash
- Video shows man intentionally running over dog, kicking it, deputies say
- Virginia Beach fatal shooting: Who are the 12 victims?
- VIDEO: 10-year-old girl rescues 3-year-old sister who nearly drowned in pool
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}