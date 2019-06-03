  • Lakeland boy fatally struck by car after walking onto dark I-4 roadway

    LAKELAND, Fla. - A 12-year-old Florida boy is dead after he walked onto a dark interstate highway and into the path of a car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    Tracy Castner of Lakeland walked onto Interstate 4 early Sunday near his home and was struck by a car driven by a 19-year-old, troopers said. Castner died at the scene, FHP said.

    Castner's parents did not know he had left home and it is unknown why he walked onto the interstate, FHP representative Steve Gaskins said.

    No charges have been filed.

    The name of the driver has not been released.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

