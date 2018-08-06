Man, 67, killed by hit-and-run driver in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Marion County.
Troopers said a 67-year-old man was crossing Northwest 110th Avenue late Sunday while pushing his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.
The victim, whose name was not released, died at Ocala Regional Medical Center, FHP said.
Witnesses described the vehicle in question as possibly being a dark blue pickup truck that could be missing a front headlight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact: Cpl. Crawford at 352-955-2004 or call the FHP Communications Center in Jacksonville at 1-800-387-1290, or Crime Stoppers of Marion County.
