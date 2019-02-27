  • Man dies after being hit by car then run over by Apopka police officer, troopers say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man crossing Orange Blossom Trail died after being hit by a car and then run over by an Apopka police officer, according to a preliminary report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Witnesses told troopers that a car hit the man, and then after he fell to the ground was run over by the officer. Investigators said the officer was unable to avoid the man in the road.

    Troopers said the pedestrian was not crossing the road in a crosswalk or at an intersection. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and shut down OBT near Bradshaw Road for more than seven hours.

    The crash remains under investigation.

