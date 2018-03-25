Man dies after crashing while exiting onto SR 429 early Sunday

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. - A 25-year-old man is dead after crashing while trying to exit onto State Road 429 early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The man, who troopers did not identify, was exiting I-4 west onto the ramp for the 429 around 3:27 a.m. when he lost control and left the roadway, hitting a tree, troopers said.
Related Headlines
Read: Large home in Park Avenue district goes up in flames, Winter Park firefighters say
Troopers are investigating why the man lost control of the 2006 Toyota Scion.
The man was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}