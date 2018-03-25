  • Man dies after crashing while exiting onto SR 429 early Sunday

    By: Chip Skambis

    FOUR CORNERS, Fla. - A 25-year-old man is dead after crashing while trying to exit onto State Road 429 early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    The man, who troopers did not identify, was exiting I-4 west onto the ramp for the 429 around 3:27 a.m. when he lost control and left the roadway, hitting a tree, troopers said. 

    Troopers are investigating why the man lost control of the 2006 Toyota Scion.

    The man was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.  
     

