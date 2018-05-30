  • Man hit by SUV while trying to get ladder that fell out of truck on I-95 in Cocoa

    By: Kelly Healey

    COCOA, Fla. - The lanes on Interstate 95 north were blocked Wednesday morning at mile marker 203 in West Cocoa after a man was hit by a SUV, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

     

    The roadway has since reopened.

     

    Officials said John Hoskins, 57, pulled into the right shoulder on I-95 and tried to retrieve a ladder from the road that had fallen out of his truck.

     

    Heather Flynn, 36, could not avoid hitting Hoskins with her SUV, troopers said.

     

    Hoskins, who is from South Carolina, was flown to a trauma center by Holmes Regional Medical Center’s helicopter. He remains in serious condition, troopers said.   

     

