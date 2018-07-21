  • Man killed in crash at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man is dead after a crash in a Daytona Beach intersection Friday night, police said. 

    Police said Christopher Bonner was driving an S10 Chevy truck when did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Peninsula Drive and Frances Terrace around 9:30 p.m., crashing into a 2006 Ford Excursion.  

    Bonner was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he later died, according to a new release. 

    The driver of the Ford Excursion was not transported to the hospital, authorities said. 

    Both vehicles were towed away from the scene. 

    No criminal charges are anticipated in this case, according to a news release. 
     

