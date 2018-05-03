0 Man shot after deputies respond to 3 domestic-related calls from woman, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies responded to three domestic-related calls Thursday at a home in Brevard County, before a man led them on a chase that ended in a crash, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference.

Ivey said the sheriff’s office received the calls from a woman at a home in a rural area of Brevard County, beginning at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday and ending at 4:43 a.m. Thursday.

“She was in great fear for her safety,” Ivey said.

In each call, the woman said she was afraid that an ex-boyfriend was at her home, Ivey said.

In the first two responses to the home, deputies said they did not find anyone.

However, when the woman made the third call, she was whispering and told the communications officer that her ex-boyfriend was banging on the window, Ivey said.

“Every indication was that this was a very serious domestic-related incident that had been taking place for some time,” Ivey said.

When deputies responded, they found a man in a car, Ivey said.

Deputies said they ordered the man several times to get out of the car, but he would not.

The man then accelerated the car toward a deputy who fired one round, hitting the man, Ivey said.

The man then led the deputies on a chase from US-1 to SR-46 to I-95 and SR-528 west, Ivey said.

Deputies performed a PIT maneuver, which caused the car to crash into a ditch, deputies said.

The man was taken to a hospital suffering a gunshot wound, Ivey said.

Ivey said the man was “causing great grief and concern for the victim.”

Neither the man’s name nor his condition have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office assisted BCSO.

There’s a tow truck on scene right now along the 528 in Orange County. This is near the Orange-Brevard County line. Brevard deputies are in charge of this investigation. All lanes are open. pic.twitter.com/AFsDXNtVKx — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) May 3, 2018

