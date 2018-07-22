  • Motorcyclist killed after crashing into guardrail on I-95, troopers say

    By: Chip Skambis

    A 26-year-old Cocoa man is dead after his motorcycle hit a guardrail on I-95 early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The man, whom troopers did not identify, was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle south on I-95 near mile marker 193 when he crashed into a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle. 

    The motorcycle came to rest in the grass on the shoulder of I-95, troopers said.

    The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to the crash report. 

    The medical examiner believes the crash happened in the overnight hours, sometime after midnight, though troopers did not receive a report until 6:30 a.m. 

    The crash remains under investigation. 

