0 Nearly three years later, still no trial in drunken driving case that killed mother

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The trial for a woman accused of driving drunk and killing a woman at the Space Coast Stadium keeps getting delayed.

On April 23, 2016, 39-year-old Terra Martin was wearing a yellow safety vest in a coned-off area when she was hit by a Jeep Wrangler. Martin was taken to Viera Hospital, where she later died. Troopers said the driver of the Jeep, Dorothy Bowman, was driving drunk. Two children were in the car with her but were not hurt.

Bowman was later charged with DUI manslaughter, but almost three years after Martin was killed, Bowman’s trial keeps getting delayed.

“I knew there would be a delay. I didn’t anticipate it taking this long,” said Martin’s husband, Charles, who moved to Oklahoma after his wife’s death. Martin said he has been traveling back and forth for a trial that seems like it will never start.

“Twelve continuances, two canceled hearings, three judge changes. It’s tough,” Martin said.

A spokesperson for Brevard County’s judicial circuit told Channel 9 cases that drag on this long frequently get new judges because they rotate through the system every so often.

The state attorney's office told Channel 9 they've been ready for trial since late 2016.

But the defense says it's the state that sprung a last-minute witness on them last November, raising a pivotal question of whether Bowman was legally drunk at the time of the crash because her blood was measured a couple of hours later.

Bowman has been free on bond for several years and is not scheduled to be back in court until May.

No one answered the door when Channel 9 went to Bowman’s home Thursday for comment.





