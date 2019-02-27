Orlando man killed, teen critically injured after car strikes pole on SR-417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Orlando man died and his 19-year-old passenger was critically injured after the man lost control of his car on State Road 417 and struck a pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A witness told troopers that the car drove by at a higher rate of speed before leaving the roadway, traveling into the east shoulder of the road and striking the pole, which was attached to a road sign.
Related Headlines
-
Police: Wisconsin man was driving at 107 mph before fatal crash
-
Family ‘devastated' after flight instructor dies when plane crashes into…
-
Troopers hope maroon debris will help solve fatal hit-and-run on SR-528
-
Cold case hit-and-run: Who struck and killed man at Leesburg mall?
-
1 dead, 71 injured in massive 131-vehicle crash in Wisconsin
>>> Check traffic along your route <<<
The 19-year-old passenger, identified only as a female from New Haven, Connecticut, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.
Troopers said the accident happened around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of State Road 417 near the exit for Colonial Drive.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}