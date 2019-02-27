  • Orlando man killed, teen critically injured after car strikes pole on SR-417

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Orlando man died and his 19-year-old passenger was critically injured after the man lost control of his car on State Road 417 and struck a pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    A witness told troopers that the car drove by at a higher rate of speed before leaving the roadway, traveling into the east shoulder of the road and striking the pole, which was attached to a road sign.

    The 19-year-old passenger, identified only as a female from New Haven, Connecticut, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

    Troopers said the accident happened around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of State Road 417 near the exit for Colonial Drive.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
     

