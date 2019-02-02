Orlando police cruiser among 3 vehicles involved in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando Police Department patrol car was among at least three vehicles involved in a crash Friday evening in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the crash was reported shortly before 9:15 p.m. at University and Heather Glen boulevards.
The crash also involved a pickup truck and a car.
Channel 9's Samantha Manning said she saw troopers handcuff a man and take him into custody.
A portion of University Boulevard was closed while troopers investigated the crash, which remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
