  • Orlando woman killed in accident involving semi truck on I-4, FHP says

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 32-year-old Orlando woman was killed Monday morning when the car she was a passenger in was struck by a semi-truck on eastbound Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    Troopers said the driver of the car lost control for an unknown reason and traveled in front of the semi truck, which struck the right side of the car.

    Related Headlines

    FHP said the crash, which happened near the exit for State Road 536, remains under investigation.

    >>> Check traffic conditions along your route <<<

    The crash caused delays and lane closures throughout the Monday morning commute. As of 11 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories