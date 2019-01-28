Orlando woman killed in accident involving semi truck on I-4, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 32-year-old Orlando woman was killed Monday morning when the car she was a passenger in was struck by a semi-truck on eastbound Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the driver of the car lost control for an unknown reason and traveled in front of the semi truck, which struck the right side of the car.
Related Headlines
-
Kissimmee woman dies after fatal crash in Osceola County, troopers say
-
FHP: Driver ticketed after multivehicle crash on Colonial Drive in Orange County
-
I-4 drivers dodge burning object that fell off vehicle near Michigan…
-
Drunken man arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Cocoa police say
-
Man who fled traffic stop, hit passenger, crashed into police car…
FHP said the crash, which happened near the exit for State Road 536, remains under investigation.
>>> Check traffic conditions along your route <<<
The crash caused delays and lane closures throughout the Monday morning commute. As of 11 a.m., all lanes had reopened.
8:30AM UPDATE: @FHPOrlando still investigating this fatal crash on I-4 Eastbound at 536. Do not take I-4 Eastbound between 417 and 536. It's a traffic nightmare. I-4 Eastbound is CLOSED at 536.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 28, 2019
ALTERNATE: Enter I-4 Eastbound at 536 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/tYyzznEOqs
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}