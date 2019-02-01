TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned dump truck spills fuel, shuts down southbound US 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An overturned dump truck shut down U.S. Highway 27 south of Leesburg Friday afternoon, deputies said.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the truck spilled fuel in the roadway, causing deputies to close the southbound lanes.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘I told you I would do something’: Gov. DeSantis looks to end Common Core in Florida
- California restaurant won't serve MAGA hat-wearing customers
- Largest private car collection in world to welcome guests in Orlando
- VIDEO: Police: Man in ski mask walks up to group sitting around fire pit, kills man
Deputies said the road is shut down at Monarch Boulevard between Leesburg and Groveland.
Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash and have not said if there are any injuries.
US Hwy 27 Southbound is shut down at Monarch Blvd (Royal Highlands) between Leesburg and Groveland due to an overturned dump truck. We will keep you posted on reopening. pic.twitter.com/BIyNfcj558— LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) February 1, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}