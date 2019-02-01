  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned dump truck spills fuel, shuts down southbound US 27 in Lake County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An overturned dump truck shut down U.S. Highway 27 south of Leesburg Friday afternoon, deputies said.

    The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the truck spilled fuel in the roadway, causing deputies to close the southbound lanes.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW:

    Deputies said the road is shut down at Monarch Boulevard between Leesburg and Groveland.

    Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash and have not said if there are any injuries.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories