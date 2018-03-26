Overturned oil truck spills 900 gallons of diesel, closes U.S. 1 in Bunnell

BUNNELL, Fla. - An oil truck spilled about 900 gallons of diesel fuel on U.S. 1 in Bunnell Monday morning, Flagler County Fire Rescue said.
The DeFord’s Fuel & Oil truck rolled over near the intersection of State Road 100 and U.S. 1, closing all lanes of U.S. 1 in the area, officials said.
There were no injuries and evacuations as a result of the crash.
“This did impact the roadway which will probably require asphalt work. We anticipate the U.S. 1 at SR-100 intersection to remain closed for some time,” said Flagler County Fire Chief Don Petito.
The St. John’s County Fire Rescue hazmat team is headed to the crash to clean up the fuel.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency have been notified.
Officials advise drivers to avoid the area.
