Pedestrian hit by car on I-95 in Cocoa, officials say

COCOA, Fla. - The lanes on Interstate 95 north were blocked Wednesday morning at mile marker 203 in West Cocoa after a person was hit by a car, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
Officials said there was one trauma alert patient who was flown to a trauma center by Holmes Regional Medical Center’s helicopter.
The roadway has since reopened.
Neither the names of those involved nor the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.
