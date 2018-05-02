Pedestrian hit, killed on Orlando roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit and killed early Wednesday on South Semoran Boulevard
and Lake Margaret Drive, Orlando police said.
The Orlando Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is at the scene.
Neither the name of the pedestrian nor the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.
WFTV.com will update this story as I develops.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
