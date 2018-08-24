ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian near Orlando International Airport.
Deputies were called to the scene on McCoy Road near Gondola Drive and SR-528 around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
According to FHP, the driver of an SUV heading westbound on McCoy Road hit the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene. A second unidentified vehicle then ran over the pedestrian, who was lying in the road. The second vehicle did not stay on the scene.
When a Channel 9 photographer arrived at the scene, he saw a crashed car and an unresponsive person on the ground.
FHP investigators did not identify the pedestrian.
Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them at 407-737-2213.
Location of the crash investigation:
