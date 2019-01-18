Person critically injured after being hit by vehicle near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was critically injured Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle near the University of Central Florida, Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at University Boulevard and North Alafaya Trail, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
Related Headlines
The person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, Montes said.
Troopers said University Boulevard was closed in the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}