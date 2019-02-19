Person fatally struck by vehicle in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday evening in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. at North Alafaya Trail and East Colonial Drive, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
Related Headlines
The pedestrian died at the scene, investigators said.
Read: UCF contractor injured in hazardous chemical incident
Northbound lanes of North Alafaya Trail are closed.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}