Person fatally struck by vehicle in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday evening in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. at North Alafaya Trail and East Colonial Drive, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

    The pedestrian died at the scene, investigators said.

    Northbound lanes of North Alafaya Trail are closed.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

