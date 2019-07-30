  • Person struck, killed by vehicle on Semoran Boulevard, road shut down for investigation

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on northbound Semoran Boulevard north of Aloma Avenue, Casselberry police said.

    The northbound lanes of Semoran Boulevard have been shut down since around 6:30 a.m. as the investigation into the crash continues.

