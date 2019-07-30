Person struck, killed by vehicle on Semoran Boulevard, road shut down for investigation

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on northbound Semoran Boulevard north of Aloma Avenue, Casselberry police said.
The northbound lanes of Semoran Boulevard have been shut down since around 6:30 a.m. as the investigation into the crash continues.
7:30am UPDATE: Semoran Blvd Northbound is still closed near Aloma Ave. @Casselberry_PD just told us person hit and killed by a driver this morning. Delays are still heavy into #Casselberry. AVOID! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/kuQfksQmDA— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) July 30, 2019
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semoran Blvd Northbound is CLOSED with a crash past Aloma Ave. Investigators diverting traffic through the parking lot. ALTERNATE: Lake Howell Rd or Howell Branch Rd @WFTV @SeminoleSO @SeminoleCountyF pic.twitter.com/f7NPJe9Slm— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) July 30, 2019
