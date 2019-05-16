Person trapped, 4 hurt after rollover crash in Orange County, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people are hurt after a rollover crash Thursday on a busy Orange County road, firefighters said.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Sand Lake Road and South John Young Parkway, records show.
Firefighters said the crash involves two vehicles, with one overturning in the crash.
Four people were injured in the crash, and one person was trapped inside a vehicle, firefighters said.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
#CRASH: Crash with heavy entrapment at Sandlake/John Young Pkwy. Two vehicles involved, with one overturned vehicle. 4 patients total/crews actively working to extricate one patient from vehicle. @FHPOrlando— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 16, 2019
