Pine Hills Road crash kills Orlando man, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a car crash in Pine Hills on Saturday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. when a car heading north made a left turn off Pine Hills Road onto Indian Hills Road—smashing into the side of another car, according to a crash report.
A 2005 Honda van, driven by an 18-year-old Orlando woman, made the left turn off Pine Hills Road into a 2003 Infiniti sedan, troopers said.
Read: Neighbor calls police on 12-year-old boy mowing grass
The Infiniti then left the road, overturned and smashed into a pole, troopers said.
Troopers did not identify the passenger in the Infiniti who was killed.
The Infiniti’s driver and another passenger were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the crash report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}