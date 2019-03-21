Pine Hills Road near Evans H.S. closed for repairs

ORLANDO, Fla. - Pine Hills Road in Orange County near Evans High School is closed Thursday.
Officials said road rehabilitation will begin on one side of the street afte a depression opened up earlier this month.
The county said it will try its best to have it finished by March 27, but delays could happen depending on the weather and supplies.
TRENDING NOW:
- K-9 Robo busts ‘one-stop shop' drug dealer, MCSO says
- 11-year-old Florida girl saves family from house fire
- Multi-vehicle crash on I-4 west near Fairbanks Avenue
- Disney closes $71B deal for Fox entertainment assets
Yai Bermudez takes Pine Hills Road to work each day and said the changes will create a mess in having to wait another week.
"It's been backed up since like two weeks ago," said Bermudez. "So it's been crazy."
Drivers heading south on Pine Hills Road can detour on Indian Hills Road to Powers Drive, then go south onto Silver Star Road.
Drivers heading north on Pine Hills Road could take Silver Star Road toward Indian Hills Road.
The county said the project will impact more than 40,000 drivers.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}