Pine Hills Road near Evans H.S. to close Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Pine Hills Road in Orange County near Evans High School will be closed Thursday.
Officials said road rehabilitation will begin on one side of the street.
The county said it will try its best to have it finished by March 27, but delays could happen depending on the weather and supplies.
Drivers heading south on Pine Hills Road can detour on Indian Hills Road to Powers Drive, then go south onto Silver Star Road.
If you're heading north on Pine Hills Road, take Silver Star Road toward Indian Hills Road.
More than 20,000 vehicles could be impacted by the closure.
