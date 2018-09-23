Police investigate fatal crash involving bicycle in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - New Smyrna Beach police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicycle that occurred early Sunday.
Officials said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. on State Road 44 near I-95.
State Road 44 was closed for several hours while authorities investigated the crash.
The road reopened later Sunday morning.
Police have not said how many people were involved in the crash.
Police have not identified anyone involved the crash.
