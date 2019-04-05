Police: Man fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 69-year-old Ormond Beach man was fatally struck Friday morning by a tractor-trailer, the Ormond Beach Police Department said.
Police were called at about 6:30 a.m. to a road between a Lowe's store and a Panera Bread shop near West Granada Boulevard after Michael George Kasper had been hit, Ormond Beach police Officer Keith Walker said.
Kasper died at the crash scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
