  • Police: Man fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Ormond Beach

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 69-year-old Ormond Beach man was fatally struck Friday morning by a tractor-trailer, the Ormond Beach Police Department said.

    Police were called at about 6:30 a.m. to a road between a Lowe's store and a Panera Bread shop near West Granada Boulevard after Michael George Kasper had been hit, Ormond Beach police Officer Keith Walker said.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Deputies: Woman who fatally struck girl didn't have driver's license, had expired visa

    Kasper died at the crash scene.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories