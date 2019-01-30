Pregnant Orange County woman plows car through wall hours before being induced

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman who is 40 weeks pregnant told Channel 9 that she was badly injured in a crash early Wednesday in an Orange County subdivision.
Melony Suarez said she was hours from being induced into labor at AdventHealth Celebration when she hit something in the road and crashed through a wooden fence and a block wall shortly after 4 a.m. at Bedtime Story Drive near Avalon and Seidel roads.
Suarez said she was flown to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies. She said her fiancé, who was riding in the car, was uninjured.
Suarez said her doctors plan to perform a cesarean section on her before she undergoes surgery on an injured leg.
"They can't do anything to my leg before the baby's out," she said. "If they induce me, it could take a day or two. And my leg is literally open -- like, bone exposed and all."
Suarez said that when she noticed fence pickets had impaled her windshield, she was immediately concerned about her unborn child's well-being.
"I really had a feeling God was telling me, 'he's OK.' I felt a sense of calmness, because I knew he was going to be OK," she said. "I'm happy to be alive and happy that my baby is OK."
