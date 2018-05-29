Relief at the pump might be coming to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers in Florida could get some relief at the pump after seeing the state's highest prices since 2016.
Related Headlines
Oil and gas futures prices dropped after Russia and Saudi Arabia expressed interest in raising oil supply.
Gas prices could go down as much as 10 cents per gallon.
Pump Patrol: Find gas prices in your area
However, federal energy experts said they expect a rise in prices in the months ahead.
“Relatively higher crude oil spot prices, higher gasoline demand, and falling gasoline inventories are all factors contributing to higher gasoline prices,” the Energy Information Administration reported last week.
The price of gasoline has jumped by over 50 cents on average in the last six months.
“Overall world crude oil prices have increased over 75 percent in the past year,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).
Florida saw pump prices go up 8 cents over the last week. The EIA predicted an average of $2.90 per gallon for gasoline this summer.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}