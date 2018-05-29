  • Relief at the pump might be coming to Florida

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers in Florida could get some relief at the pump after seeing the state's highest prices since 2016.

     

    Related Headlines

    Oil and gas futures prices dropped after Russia and Saudi Arabia expressed interest in raising oil supply.

     

    Gas prices could go down as much as 10 cents per gallon.

     

    Pump Patrol: Find gas prices in your area

     

    However, federal energy experts said they expect a rise in prices in the months ahead.

     

    “Relatively higher crude oil spot prices, higher gasoline demand, and falling gasoline inventories are all factors contributing to higher gasoline prices,” the Energy Information Administration reported last week.

     

    The price of gasoline has jumped by over 50 cents on average in the last six months.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

     

    “Overall world crude oil prices have increased over 75 percent in the past year,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).

     

    Florida saw pump prices go up 8 cents over the last week. The EIA predicted an average of $2.90 per gallon for gasoline this summer.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Relief at the pump might be coming to Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    'There is help down here': Homeless veteran finds help from Goodwill

  • Headline Goes Here

    Surprise! Orange Co. family finds gator in backyard

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot, killed at downtown Orlando apartment complex, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing inmate found almost one month later