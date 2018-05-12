Report: Man arrested in connection to fatal February crash in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man accused by police of causing a deadly February crash in downtown faced a judge Saturday morning.
Alex Francis, 22, was arrested Friday, almost three months after Orlando police say he caused an accident on West Church Street at South Orange Blossom Trail on Feb. 14.
Related Headlines
According to court paperwork, Francis ran through multiple red lights after leaving a club in downtown Orlando, where he was seen waving a stolen AK-47 around in the parking lot early that morning.
SEE: Fish with weird, human-like teeth reeled in off South Carolina coast, but what is it?
Police said 20 minutes later, Francis crashed a relative’s black Honda Civic into a red Pontiac, killing the two men inside.
“Probable cause has already been found for the following charges. Count one: Vehicular homicide. Count two: DUI manslaughter. Both of those are felonies of the second degree,” the judge said during the hearing.
Police spoke to Francis at the scene of the crash before paramedics took him to the hospital, where a blood sample was taken, according to court paperwork.
Read: Woman charged more than $7,000 after buying toilet paper on Amazon
Francis allegedly told police he was deriving the speed limit, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, but months later a lab test found THC in his blood.
Investigators also say the Honda’s onboard computer data shows his car was traveling 99 mph when it hit the red Pontiac, according to court paperwork.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}