Report: Trooper injured when squad car rear-ended while investigating I-4 crash

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A trooper investigating a crash on I-4 was injured when another car crashed into the back of the squad car Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Trooper Vicente Torres-Rivera was investigating a crash just north of the Fairbanks Avenue exit around 10:50 a.m. when a 2015 Dodge went out of control and crashed into the back of the squad car, according to a crash report. 

    The crash report says the driver of the Dodge was traveling through the curve at “an unsafe speed” and lost control of her car, crashing into the back of the squad car. 

    Charges are pending against the driver of the Dodge, according to the crash report. 

    The crash remains under investigation. 
     

