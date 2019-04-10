DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people have died after a crash in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police.
Officers said the incident occurred near the 200 block of North Tomoka Farms Road.
The crash has Tomoka Farms Road shut down between Dunn Avenue and International Speedway Boulevard.
Police are warning drivers to avoid the area as the crash remains under investigation.
A cause of the crash and the identity of the victims has not been released.
Two dead in crash on Tomoka Farms Rd near Dunn. Cause is under investigation— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 10, 2019
