Road closures expected on Colonial Drive as crews install truss for bridge

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of drivers in Orlando will notice a difference Monday.
Crews will place a steel truss across Colonial Drive as part of a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists.
A stretch of West Colonial Drive between Orange and Garland avenues will close from Saturday 8 p.m. until Sunday 6 a.m.
The city of Orlando said the quarter-mile bridge will sit just east of I-4 and will safely get people across West Colonial Drive.
“This will allow people to make choices other than driving a car to get around either to get back and forth to work or for recreational purposes,” Orlando transportation director Billy Hattaway said.
Crews will use two cranes in the roadway to lift the truss across Colonial Drive.
The city said the bridge is expected to open in the fall.
