  • Road closures: I-4 Ultimate crews to work on flyover ramps this week

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - I-4 Ultimate crews are focusing on one of the flyover ramps at the Interstate 4 and State Road 408 interchange this week. 

    Crews shut down a stretch of the east lanes on the SR-408 from Orange Blossom Trail to I-4 overnight. The roadway reopened at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

    Related Headlines

    “That is what happens when you have a major expansion like that,” driver Harris Walthour said.

    WFTV Live Traffic Tracker

    Both directions on the SR-408 at I-4 will close Friday at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

    The same closures will occur again Saturday night until early Sunday morning.

    Walthour said it'll be worth it in a few years.

    Download: WFTV News & Weather apps

    “It should be extremely better. Better than what it was prior to all of this construction,” he said.

    Project managers said they are planning to shut down a stretch of SR-408 several times this summer and fall.

    Read: FDOT vows to keep project on schedule despite delays

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories