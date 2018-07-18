Road closures: I-4 Ultimate crews to work on flyover ramps this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - I-4 Ultimate crews are focusing on one of the flyover ramps at the Interstate 4 and State Road 408 interchange this week.
Crews shut down a stretch of the east lanes on the SR-408 from Orange Blossom Trail to I-4 overnight. The roadway reopened at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
“That is what happens when you have a major expansion like that,” driver Harris Walthour said.
Both directions on the SR-408 at I-4 will close Friday at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.
The same closures will occur again Saturday night until early Sunday morning.
Walthour said it'll be worth it in a few years.
“It should be extremely better. Better than what it was prior to all of this construction,” he said.
Project managers said they are planning to shut down a stretch of SR-408 several times this summer and fall.
