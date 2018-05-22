  • Road reopens after gas leak causes closure on Sand Lake Road

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A gas leak caused Sand Lake Road to close Tuesday morning between Mandarin Drive and Kingspointe Parkway, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    The roadway has since reopened.

    TECO was called in and had trouble capping the leak, authorities said.

    “The leak was reported at 4 a.m. A construction company in the area damaged our line, which was four inches in diameter and made of steel,” a TECO representative said. “The leak was made safe at 7:40 a.m. Permanent repairs are being made at this time.

    Traffic began moving at about 8:15 a.m.

    No injuries were reported.

