Robber crashes into woods after leading police on chase from Melbourne to Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - A police chase that began in Melbourne ended in Palm Bay on Friday morning when a robber crashed into woods, the Palm Bay Police Department said.
Police said the man had been released from jail after paying bail on charges stemming from a Titusville robbery and committed another robbery shortly after 8:45 a.m. Friday.
Officials said he fled from police shortly thereafter and a Melbourne police officer found him.
Investigators said the chase continued until the man crashed shortly after 10 a.m. in a wooded lot at Emerson Drive Southeast and Brickell Street Southeast.
They said the man ditched his vehicle and ran into the woods, where he was arrested.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
