Search continues for driver involved in hit-and-run that injured 13-year-old boy

    By: Kelly Healey , Karen Parks

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they are gathering evidence from a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Orange County that injured 13-year-old Cody Loechner.

     

    Cody’s mother, Tami Loechner, said while she was relieved to know troopers found the car, she still wonders how someone could leave a boy injured on the street.


    Troopers said Cody was riding his bicycle with friends at about 7:30 p.m. near Alafaya Trail. They were in the crosswalk, but they did not have a green light. Cody was hit by a car, troopers said. The driver sped away.

     

    Investigators towed a white 2000 Toyota Avalon they believe was involved in the incident from a Seminole County home Wednesday night.

     

    Investigators said the owner of the car is cooperating, but troopers have not identified the driver.

     

    The car remains in a storage unit in Seminole County and investigators said they are still working on a warrant to get the car to Orange County.

     

    A neighbor told WFTV that the damaged car was parked in his neighborhood, and he noticed the next day that the windshield had been replaced.

     

     

