  • Shooting shuts down portion of SR 408 in Orange County

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a person shot on State Road 408 in east Orange County.

    The call was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 between Semoran Boulevard and Goldenrod Road.

    Deputies said a man, in his 20s, had a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, investigators said.

    The 408 westbound from Goldenrod Road is closed until further notice.

    It's unclear if the shooting happened on the 408 or somewhere else.

    No other details have been released.

