Sinkhole causes road closure, traffic issue in DeBary, FDOT says

    By: Kelly Healey

    DEBARY, Fla. - A sinkhole that opened in DeBary is causing traffic issues Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.  

     

    The sinkhole opened on North Charles Richard Beall Boulevard and Hollow Pine Drive. The sinkhole is 30 feet wide and 5 feet deep, officials said.

     

    The road was shut down, causing issues for drivers.

     

    Crews used a cone penetrometer truck to test the ground around the hole, FDOT said.

     

    “It sends a rod 50ft into the soil to test its stability. If the ground is stable, it could open 1 NB lane on Charles Richard Beall,” Channel 9 reporter Q McCray tweeted.  

     

